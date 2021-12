City Experiences named Rinat Glinert COO of Venture Ashore, an independent shore excursion company it will launch in early 2022. Glinert's travel career spans nearly two decades, beginning with Royal Caribbean International, where she first worked in operations aboard the Vision of the Seas. In the years that followed she held several leadership positions with Royal, eventually overseeing guest services operations for over 22 ships and nearly 5,000 employees. As head of the line's strategic projects group, she was responsible for identifying and implementing onboard staffing efficiencies to better serve both employees and guests as well as launching new services throughout the fleet.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO