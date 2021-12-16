ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Millikin U Apologizes After Speaker’s Transphobic Comments

By Maria Carrasco
Inside Higher Ed
 1 day ago

Millikin University apologized to students, faculty and alumni after a graduation speaker made transphobic remarks, NBC affiliate WAND reported. During his speech at the Illinois university, the Reverend Wally Carlson pretended to take a phone call from God and said God told him “to take care of the gender...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Reverend's comments at Millikin commencement cause concern

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Controversial comments made at Millikin's commencement this month have caused concern. Revered Wally Carlson was giving the invocation speed when he pretended to get a phone call from God. Millikin University officials confirm that Carlson said the following:. "First of all, let's take care of...
DECATUR, IL
Inside Higher Ed

The First Amendment, Social Media and College Admissions

Social media is an empowering leveler for millions of young users. It gives teenagers a vast outlet to connect with faraway peers and exchange ideas on the cultural and political topics of the day. Some have made small fortunes monetizing their creativity on YouTube and Instagram. But for some teens,...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

U of Alabama Sorority Expels Member for Racist Text

A University of Alabama sorority stripped its president of her title and expelled another member after a racist text in a group chat was circulated online, The Birmingham News reported. According to screenshots of the group message, Alpha Phi president Katherine Anthony wrote, “I’m gonna yack, it smells so bad...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WLOS.com

CCU professor reinstated after students protest for 'racially insensitive' comment

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University says Dr. Steven Earnest can return next semester after being accused of making a "racially insensitive" comment. The public university removed Earnest from teaching duties after he argued in an email that protesting students were overly sensitive. Dozens of students protested after a...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Updated Carnegie Classifications Released for Review

Updates to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education were released Wednesday for public review. Slightly more than 3,900 institutions are included in the newest classification, down from about 4,300 in the last update in 2018 and 4,600 in 2015. The classifications, which separate colleges into one of more than 30 different categories based on research, teaching and other institutional characteristics, are updated every three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Higher Ed

Student Ideas for Academic Integrity (infographic)

Even students who would have never cheated themselves on a course assignment or assessment likely know of others who cheat outright or engage in questionable behaviors—and have given some thought to why students do it. When 2,000 undergrads were asked an open-ended question about what might work to prevent cheating in October’s Student Voice survey, their ideas largely involved professor behaviors. Some respondents also suggested actions officials could take to make a difference campus-wide.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transphobic#Transgender#Racism#Nbc#Wand#The Illinois University
Inside Higher Ed

NYU Goes Mostly Virtual for Exams

New York University is going with mostly virtual final exams because of a COVID-19 outbreak. "The continuous review of the data from our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of new cases in our community. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for concern, caution, and appropriate actions," said a letter from Katherine Fleming, the provost, Martin Dorph, the executive vice president, and Carlo Ciotoli, leader of the COVID-19 Prevention and Response Team.
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

How to get expelled from college

Of all the things that could get a college student expelled from campus, James Dowling, a junior at St. Louis University, has found the most laughable. Dowling is facing disciplinary action from school administrators after he posted flyers advertising an off-campus lecture by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. He could be either suspended or expelled for his “inappropriate conduct” and “failure to comply” with administrators’ request to remove the flyers, the school said.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Portland Community College Employees Call for More Support

A group of Portland Community College faculty and staff members are calling for extra pay during the pandemic and better enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols. About 40 members of the PCC Federation of Faculty and Academic Professionals, the academic staff union at the college, and supporters participated in a protest outside campus last week, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Inside Higher Ed

3 Questions for Coursera’s New Academic Strategist, Quentin McAndrew

Quentin McAndrew is one of those alternative academics that everyone around higher education seems to know. She is widely admired for her leadership role in advancing digital and online learning innovation across the postsecondary ecosystem. It was therefore big news when. Quentin announced that she was leaving her role as...
COLLEGES
Herald & Review

LETTER: Millikin's Vespers again delightful

I always look forward to Millikin Vespers. They seem to improve every year and this week's performances were no exception. It is a wonderful event to begin the Advent season and is a musical highlight of the holiday for many, many people. Brad and Beth Holmes have always delivered an...
DECATUR, IL
Inside Higher Ed

Groups Urge Colleges to Abandon Legacy Admissions

Twenty education groups are today issuing an open letter to college presidents and boards urging them to abandon legacy admissions, which remains popular among private colleges and some public institutions. “As Jerome Karabel details in his book, The Chosen, legacy preferences arose at elite institutions in the 1920s and 1930s...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Princeton Reduces Information It Releases on Admissions

It’s that time of year, when leading colleges boast about their early decision admits. But Princeton University is not releasing information it previously provided. “The Office of Admission considers each student holistically within the context of their setting to build a dynamic university community,” said a statement released by the university Thursday. “Given this, data points such as overall admission rates and average SAT scores shouldn’t influence a prospective student’s decision about whether to apply to Princeton. We know this information raises the anxiety level of prospective students and their families and, unfortunately, may discourage some prospective students from applying. For this reason, we have in recent years stopped reporting the annual admission rate, as well as the admission rate by SAT score range and average GPA. We have now made the decision not to release admission data during the early action, regular decision and transfer admission cycles. Instead, we will publish an announcement later in 2022 that focuses on the enrolled students who will join Princeton as the Class of 2026.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Earlier News

Scott Cook, provost at Madisonville Community College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Dyersburg State Community College, in Tennessee. Rupert A. Hayles Jr., chief operating officer and executive vice president of Pillar College, in New Jersey, has been promoted to president there. December 16, 2021. Bowie State University...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

3 Reasons Why Tenure Remains Indispensable

The Georgia University System Board of Regents recently adopted a new policy making it easier for administrators to remove a tenured professor, in order to “ensure accountability and continued strong performance from faculty members” posttenure. Critics denounced the policy as a “deep ideological attack on higher education” that would “destroy protections for academic freedom” and the quality of education it supports.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy