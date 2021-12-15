ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Fed cares about business inventories for its GDPNow

By Barbara Rockefeller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutlook: Today we get retail sales, the Dec Empire manufacturing survey, import/export prices, and business inventories. The Atlanta Fed cares about business inventories for its GDPNow later today. The rest of us will look at retail sales as a proxy for consumer spending and attitude, although remember that higher prices will...

AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
Fed's Waller: US economy is closing in on maximum employment

Fed Board of Governors Member Christopher Waller said on Friday that the US economy is "closing in" on maximum employment and, thus, he strongly supported the Fed's decision to accelerate the pace of the QE taper, according to Reuters. “Faster taper gives increased flexibility to adjust policy as early as...
Federal Reserve Actions: 1999 To Present – What's Next – Part 3

In Part 1 and Part 2 of this research article, I shared my research into the state of past and current U.S. and global economies, Rest Of World Debt, DGP Implicit Price Deflator, Fed Funds Rates and other technical data charts. The purpose of this article is to share with you two key components of the current U.S. and global market trends; higher inflationary trends and a potentially trapped Federal Reserve.
