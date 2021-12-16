ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nowhere to be seen’ Rishi Sunak under fire for California trip as hospitality trade collapses

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
 1 day ago

Rishi Sunak has been told to come out of hiding to rescue stricken hospitality and entertainment businesses, after it emerged he is abroad while omicron lays waste to Christmas bookings.

Labour and business leaders joined forces to demand the chancellor put forward an urgent package to compensate for customers being urged to cut back on socialising as infections soar.

Pubs, hotels and restaurants are predicting a 40 per cent plunge in takings – and twice that in London – while a former head of the Royal National Theatre warned of a crisis for the entertainment sector.

The Treasury says it has no plans to provide further financial support and has ruled out bringing back the furlough scheme, despite the fast-deteriorating situation.

Wes Streeting , Labour’s shadow health secretary, said: “It’s frankly inexplicable that the chancellor and the business secretary are nowhere to be seen.

“What they ought to be doing is getting business leaders and trade unionists around the table, as they have done at different points throughout the pandemic, to thrash out a package of support measures for these industries.”

Help with business rates and “action on statutory sick pay, so that when workers are forced to isolate at home, they can afford to do so”, was desperately needed, he told BBC Radio 4.

Rachel Reeves , after Wednesday night’s Downing Street press conference – at which the public was told to cut back on Christmas events – tweeted: “Where is the Chancellor?”

“It is quite staggering that, despite the obvious implications of the government’s rhetoric, we haven’t heard a squeak out of HM Treasury,” said Michael Kill, the head of the Night Time Industries Association.

It then emerged that Mr Sunak is in California for most of the week, “on a long-planned trip conducting government business”, a Treasury spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the chief medical officer Chris Whitty urged people not to mix at events unless they “really matter to them” and Boris Johnson also urged caution before going out.

The decision not to impose legal restrictions – under pressure from rebellious Tory MPs – means he is under less pressure to bail out firms with another support package.

But the head of the Resolution Foundation thinktank, Torsten Bell, said: “If you’re telling people to avoid hospitality, it doesn’t matter if you’re not banning them from doing so: restaurants, pubs, bars are going to get stuffed. They’ll lose customers and workers will lose their jobs.”

However, Gillian Keegan , a health minister, defended the situation, telling BBC Radio 4: “Businesses are open – we haven’t closed them.

She agreed that customers are cancelling bookings, but insisted: “We do still have in place quite a lot of support for business.”

Both a VAT cut to 12.5 per cent for hospitality firms, and a wider reduction in business rates, continue until the end of March.

The Guardian

Rishi Sunak faces fiscal dilemma after rare political misstep

Hobnobbing with tech bosses in California as the hospitality sector howled in pain at the catastrophic impact of the Omicron variant was a rare political misstep for a chancellor whose public image is so carefully polished. Until midweek, the Treasury had stuck carefully to the line that ample financial support...
WORLD
The Independent

Top civil servant investigating Downing Street party claims ‘attended Christmas drinks’

Britain’s top civil servant – who is investigating claims parties were held at Downing Street – has been accused of attending an impromptu Christmas drinks himself last year in breach of Covid rules, The Independent has learnt.Simon Case, who was asked by Boris Johnson to look into potential government gatherings at the end of 2020 , is alleged to have shared drinks with 15 to 20 staff in mid-December 2020, according to two Whitehall officials who attended the event.The informal event, according to a joint investigation by The Independent and Politico, was said to have taken place at his office...
U.K.
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government urged to ‘hammer out’ hospitality deal as socialising discouraged

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of “eating out to help out” in the US while businesses struggle at home.Wes Streeting said the Chancellor should “get himself on a flight back and get a grip on the situation” amid reports that he is in California on an official trip.The shadow health secretary urged the Government to “hammer out a deal to help hospitality” as business leaders expressed concerns over calls for people to consider limiting their social contacts around Christmas.Health minister Gillian Keegan insisted on Thursday that there are still measures in place to help businesses through the pandemic.But Labour said...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Come back to help out’: Ryanair trolls Rishi Sunak over California trip

Ryanair has once again “trolled” the UK government on social media, imploring Rishi Sunak to “Come back to help out”.The British chancellor is currently in California, prompting his critics to claim he is “missing in action” as omicron rates surge across the UK.“It's not often we plug our rivals, but there's [sic] plenty of flights from California back to the UK if you've got urgent business to attend to #comebacktohelpout,” Europe’s biggest budget airline tweeted, alongside a graphic of Mr Sunak.It's not often we plug our rivals, but there's plenty of flights from California back to the UK if you've...
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak to 'discuss concerns' with businesses as Christmas cancellations mount

Rishi Sunak will be chairing a crunch meeting with British hospitality groups "to understand their concerns" this afternoon, a Treasury minister has said. The Chancellor, who is currently in California, is under pressure to act after the public was advised to “scale down” their pre-Christmas plans and “prioritise” a select few activities as the wave of omicron washes through the country.
WORLD
ABOUT

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

