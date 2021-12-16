ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Shropshire by-election news - live: Polls close in vote to decide Owen Paterson’s replacement

By Zoe Tidman,Matt Mathers and Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087niC_0dOLJPNN00

Votes in the North Shropshire by-election tonight are being counted in the contest for a successor to Tory MP Owen Paterson , who has stepped down after being found to have broken lobbying rules.

Polls closed at 10pm in the West Midlands constituency that is a Conservative safe seat.

The result is expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Paterson represented the constituency for 24 years until his resignation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s botched attempt to shield him from a 30-day suspension.

Mr Johnson had attempted to get his party to lead a review of the standards rules for MPs after Mr Paterson was found to have breached lobbying rules for two companies paying him £100,000 a year.

After public scrutiny, Mr Paterson resigned and said he wanted to escape the “cruel world of politics”.

The by-election also comes after the PM’s authority was in doubt after almost 100 Tory rebels voted against the coronavirus restrictions in his newly-enacted ‘plan B’.

Asked on Wednesday if Mr Johnson would quit if his party loses North Shropshire, the PM’s press secretary said: “We are fighting for every vote.”

The Independent

The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual

As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson warns public to expect new curbs to control spread of Omicron

Boris Johnson has warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said they were monitoring the data “hour by hour”.However, he said the arguments for taking action were “very, very finely balanced” – indicating fresh measures were unlikely before Christmas.“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.“We are looking at all kinds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM gives green light to Christmas but warns situation ‘finely balanced’

Boris Johnson has given the go-ahead for people’s Christmas plans, although he warned tougher restrictions could be implemented post-December 25.The Prime Minister said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates means he does not believe there is enough evidence at the moment to justify stricter measures.But the situation remains “finely balanced” and people should “exercise caution”, Mr Johnson added.In a video message, the Prime Minister said: “There is no doubt that Omicron continues to surge with a speed unlike anything we’ve seen before.“The situation remains extremely difficult but I also recognise that people have...
U.K.
The Independent

No new Covid restrictions before Christmas, Boris Johnson announces

Britain remains under the threat tough new Covid restrictions over the New Year and into January, despite Boris Johnson giving the go-ahead to Christmas celebrations.The prime minister confirmed families can gather and venues stay open this weekend – arguing there is not “enough evidence” to impose curbs – but warned they remain on the table for “after Christmas”, if needed.Ministers are waiting on crucial data on the extent to which rising Omicron infections will trigger a level of hospital cases that would swamp the NHS, figures expected on Wednesday.Restrictions that would return England to the near-lockdown of last April –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Insulting’: Rishi Sunak’s £1bn funding package dismissed as ‘nowhere near enough’ to save struggling firms

Struggling hospitality and leisure businesses hit by a wave of cancellations as Covid case numbers surge are to receive cash grants from government as part of a £1bn emergency funding package – but industry bosses attacked the deal on Tuesday, warning it fell far short of what is needed.After desperate pleas from firms who have seen trade plummet this month, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveiled new measures to help them survive a punishing Christmas and New Year period.However, some industry leaders labelled the offer “offensive”, “insulting” and “nowhere near enough” on Tuesday. Mr Johnson confirmed there would be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

