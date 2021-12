Ford 102 was packed on Tuesday, Dec. 7, as the Associated Students of Willamette University (ASWU) Trans Advocacy Committee convened a town hall to address pertinent concerns of the student body. Moderator and ASWU Senator Inéz Nieves (‘24) described the meeting as a chance to ensure that “all the silenced, neglected and unheard voices of transgender students at this university are heard loud and clear by our administration and our student government.” A varied panel was present, consisting of ASWU senators and representatives of the University, to field questions from those gathered. Dean of Students for Community Care and Inclusion Abbas Hill was on the panel but did not speak.

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO