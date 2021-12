Vishnu Bhavaraju as the Chief Growth Officer and Sanjay Mehta as the Vice President – Global Marketing & Alliances join the leadership. Vishnu Bhavaraju brings with him an experience of 21+ years across various consulting and sales leadership roles. Prior to joining FirstHive, Bhavaraju served as ‘Director-Industry Solutions’ at Microsoft India Private Limited. During the course of his career Bhavaraju worked with MNCs such as Oracle, EMC and TCS. Bhavaraju holds Masters in Computer Applications from Andhra University and an Executive MBA from IIM Bangalore. Additionally, he is the founding member of a free counselling helpline called “Phone-A-Counsellor ” and in his personal capacity provides free career coaching to underprivileged youth. At FirstHive, Bhavaraju will focus on driving revenue growth and company success via customer acquisition & activation, sales optimization, customer retention and referral in the funnel.

