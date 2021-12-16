ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Informa Zephyr Announces Salesforce Cloud Integration Via AppCrown

By AIT News Desk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePowerful AppCrown technology makes integration seamless, without code, no manual input and within 24 hours. Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc and a recognized leader in providing data, insight and analysis to investment professionals and financial advisors via their Zephyr financial services platform, has partnered with AppCrown, making it possible to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Asset Allocation#Management System#Informa Zephyr#Appcrown#Informa Plc#Crm
