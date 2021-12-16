Informa Zephyr Announces Salesforce Cloud Integration Via AppCrown

According to a recent forecast by Statista, the global big data market is on track to increase to 103 billion dollars by 2027, more than double its expected market size in 2018. Companies are becoming wise to the central role which data analytics will have to their success in the age of digitization, but the question remains weighted towards the ‘what’ of tech, rather than the ‘how’ and ‘why’. It’s not enough to have the latest software or the smartest app, progressive businesses must really grasp and understand their data - and therefore their customers - if they are to seize the golden opportunity that digitization presents to their future success.

