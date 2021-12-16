ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Cummins authorizes $2 billion share repurchase program

By Staff Reports
Republic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCummins Inc. has announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2 billion of its own shares in what local analysts said was a sign that Columbus’ largest employer is generating a lot of cash and finds its stock attractive. Cummins, which...

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Marijuana REIT IIP Declares Q4 Dividends Of $1.50 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock. The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $6.00 per common share. The dividend announcement comes on heels of the company’s $72.7 million...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Cash-Flush Novartis Launches New Share Buyback of up to $15 Billion

ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis AG is launching a new share buyback worth up to $15 billion to be executed by the end of 2023, it said on Thursday, adding it was confident in its top-line growth and deep pipeline. The buyback is funded through the $20.7 billion the Swiss drugmaker raised...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Visa (V) Rewards Shareholders With New $12B Share Buyback

Visa Inc. V recently announced a massive share buyback program. In the latest 8-K SEC filing, the financial transaction juggernaut stated that its board of directors has approved a new $12-billion share buyback program. This strategic move will likely boost shareholder value. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company bought back...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

BriaCell says insiders to purchase up to 10% of its common stock

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) is trading ~12.9% higher in the pre-market after announcing that certain members of its board of directors and management team have informed their plans to purchase nearly 10% of the company’s common stock. The insiders intend to use their personal funds to acquire approximately ~1.6M common...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, IN
Business
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Benzinga

BrightView Repurchases 5.9M Shares From MSD Partners For $82.5M

BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) agreed to repurchase 5.9 million shares of its common stock from MSD Partners and affiliates at $13.98 per share or ~$82.5 million. The purchase price represents a 2% discount from the closing price on December 7, 2021. The repurchase represents half of MSD Partners' current...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Luminar Technologies Announces $250M Share Repurchase Plan; Shares Jump

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Florida-based Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) plans to repurchase at least $250 million worth of its Class A common shares. Following the announcement, the company’s shares closed 2.8% up on Tuesday. The stock gained another 2% in the after-hours trading session to end the...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Stock: $50 Million Repurchase Program Announced

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) recently announced a $50 million repurchase program. These are the details. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) recently announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $50 million of their common stock in open market or in private transactions. This new repurchase authorization replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program — which has been terminated by the Board of Directors.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Linebarger
The Press

Callaway Golf Company Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's common stock in open market or in private transactions. This new repurchase authorization replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program, which has been terminated by the Board of Directors. The Company will assess market conditions, buying opportunities and other factors from time to time and will make strategic repurchases as appropriate. The repurchases will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and the repurchases will be made consistent with the terms of the Company's credit facilities, which define the amount of stock that can be repurchased. The repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire a specific number of shares and it will remain in effect until completed or until terminated by the Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Bristol-Myers Stock Jumps on Dividend Boost, $15 Billion Share Buyback Increase

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report shares jumped higher Monday after the drugmaker boosted its quarterly dividend and added $15 billion to its buyback program. Bristol-Myers, which posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings of $2 per share, while boosting its full year profit forecast in late October, increased...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Shareholder Value#Research And Development#Cummins Inc#Bankrate Com#Kirr Marbach And Co
Seekingalpha.com

Atlantic Union Bankshares to repurchase up to $100M common shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) has authorized to repurchase of up to $100M of the Company’s common stock through December 9, 2022. Shares of common stock may be purchased under the Repurchase Program periodically in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices, including pursuant to a trading plan.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Roche completes repurchase of 53.3M shares from Novartis

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5%) has completed a repurchase of 53,309,000 of its shares held by Novartis (NVS +0.9%). "On the basis of an unchanged dividend policy, all holders of Roche equity securities will benefit from the repurchase and the resolved capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased shares and the earnings accretion resulting therefrom," Roche Board Chairman Christoph Franz said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

General Electric: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from General Electric. (NYSE:GENERAL) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. On Monday, General Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.08 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Street.Com

Ares Jumps Into Private Credit With $8 Billion Fund

Alternative investment manager Ares Management ARES has raised $8 billion for a fund making direct loans to small and midsize U.S. businesses as it looks to boost market share in the hot private-credit market. The new Ares fund raised almost twice its initial target of $4.5 billion and nearly three...
ECONOMY
investmentu.com

Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends for Steady Income in 2022

The stock market is all over the news again. Some of the biggest names are plummeting, with inflation continuing to rise. Rather than worrying if your portfolio will survive the rate hikes next year, try investing in stocks that pay monthly dividends for regular income. Investing in dividend stocks is...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy