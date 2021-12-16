Vibes Launches Mobile Wallet as a Channel for Brands to Deliver Dynamic Experiences Through a Persistent Presence on Consumers’ Mobile Devices

Imagine driving up to your favorite restaurant. You’re heading straight for the drive-thru lane because you’re in a rush and need to pick up a quick lunch before your next meeting. When you approach the order window, a screen already has your name at the top and your usual order pulled up, with the option to adjust it or try something new. At the same time, your phone dings with a notification from the restaurant’s app with an exclusive offer through your loyalty membership for a discount. All you need to do is hit “Pay Now” on your phone and you’re done.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO