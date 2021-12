CodePink says that both Boeing and Lockheed Martin are raking in huge profits and destroying the climate, terrorizing and murdering innocent people, and stealing US treasury to build more and more weapons of mass destruction. One of the demonstrators at branches of these two companies on the San Francisco Peninsula said, "Think of what we could do with the billions going to these companies--solar on every roof, healthcare for all, free college, affordable housing, and peace at last."

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO