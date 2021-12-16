ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brightspot Partners with Tailwind Capital to Support Continued Growth

By Business Wire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew funding will be leveraged for Brightspot’s developer and partner program expansion. Brightspot, a leading content management system (CMS) provider, announced that it has partnered with Tailwind Capital to help accelerate the next phase of the company’s growth. “The Brightspot team is excited to partner with Tailwind...

Continual Launches With $4 Million in Seed to Bring AI to the Modern Data Stack

Continual, a company building a next-generation AI platform for the modern data stack, today announces its public beta launch with $4 million in seed funding. The round was led by Amplify Partners, a firm that invests in companies with a vision of transforming infrastructure and machine intelligence tools. Illuminate Ventures, Essence, Wayfinder, and Data Community Fund also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
DecisionLink Named in Gartner Report

DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, today announces that in our opinion the company’s incredible momentum continues to expand and grow as evidenced by DecisionLink’s mention in the recent Gartner report, Use Value Management to Assess and Convey Value to Buyers and Customers, by David Yockelson.
BUSINESS
Jitterbit Names Singu Srinivas SVP and General Manager

Veteran Tech Executive to Lead the Company’s North American Commercial Operations. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has named Singu Srinivas senior vice president and general manager, effective immediately. With over two decades of experience leading and advising both Fortune 500 and high-growth technology businesses, Srinivas will take charge of the company’s North America commercial operations, including eBridge Connections, which Jitterbit acquired in May 2021.
BUSINESS
WorkWave Expands its Board of Directors with Three New Appointments

New board members bring key investment and diverse leadership expertise to WorkWave to continue exponential growth into 2022 and beyond. WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business’s life cycle, expands its Board of Directors with the appointment of three recognized industry leaders: Sheryl Hoskins, Sejal Pietrzak and Eric Palmer.
BUSINESS
SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Veteran Sarah Scudder as Chief Marketing Officer

SourceDay, the supply chain performance software that bridges the gap between the ERP and supplier networks, today announced Sarah Scudder has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Matt Whiteway, Chief Commercial Officer at Infinity. “I have been working with and in procurement...
BUSINESS
Fuel Cycle Named Best Company for Diversity by Comparably

Fuel Cycle’s second consecutive award as a Best Company for Diversity emphasizes the importance and strength of an inclusive and diverse workplace. Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Diversity for the second year in a row. This marks the ninth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably, including yesterday’s announcement of Fuel Cycle as a Best Company for Women.
BUSINESS
GumGum Acquires Attention Measurement And Optimization Platform Playground xyz

Making GumGum One of The First Ad Tech Companies to Offer Creative, Context, and Attention Measurement in One Platform. GumGum, a global media and technology leader, specializing in contextual intelligence, announced the acquisition of Playground xyz, a global attention based advertising platform. The transaction was done using a mix of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive. With the addition of Playground xyz, GumGum will now provide advertisers the ability to measure the attention of their contextually-driven campaigns without the use of personal data.
BUSINESS
STAGWELL ANNOUNCES CES 2022 PRESENCES INCLUDING LAUNCH OF STAGWELL MARKETING CLOUD

Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced its programming and events at CES 2022, including the formal launch of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Stagwell’s presence includes a range of activations aimed at decoding what the technologies debuting at CES mean for marketers, brands and consumers, including:
BUSINESS
Business
Economy
Marketing
ENACOMM and PSCU Partner to Bring Prepaid Mobile Apps and Websites to Credit Unions

ENACOMM collaborating with the nation’s premier credit union service organization to equip members with secure, user-friendly CX tools. ENACOMM, a FinTech enablement company equipping financial services companies with affordable solutions that empower them to compete with technology offerings of the largest financial institutions, announced it is helping to streamline mobile application and website development for credit unions through a partnership with PSCU, the nation’s premier credit union service organization (CUSO). The agreement enables credit unions across the U.S. to roll out new mobile apps and websites through PSCU’s prepaid product line with next-generation functionality, including biometric authentication.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TigerGraph Inducted Into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

Graph Analytics Leader Recognized for Developing Innovative Technology, Delivering Business Impact. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced it has been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. Each year, the prestigious JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation award recognizes select emerging technology companies for their market innovation, business value, and disruptive product offerings.
BUSINESS
Amperity Awarded Two Comparably Awards for Culture, Leadership

Leading customer data platform’s accolades include Best Company Culture and Best CEO. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced it has won two Comparably Awards for Q4 2021: one for “Best Company Culture” and another for Amperity’s CEO and co-founder, Kabir Shahani, who was recognized as one of the “Best CEOs.”
BUSINESS
Increasing Focus on Advancing Digital Customer Experience (CX) Transformation for Brands Boosts European Outsourcing Industry

CX outsourcers can positively affect the customer journey, helping brands deliver a consistent and appropriate digital experience. Personalization, 24/7 availability, and support through digital channels should enable most brands to keep up with changes in customer behavior. According to Frost & Sullivan, the European outsourcing industry’s focus on improving the conversational customer experience has significantly boosted pandemic recovery, with CX outsourcing revenues expected to grow by 10.1% this year.
BUSINESS
SymphonyAI Appoints Senior Executive As CFO

Wayne Kimber to drive financial planning and operations to further position enterprise AI software company for rapid growth in critical verticals. SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI software solutions for key vertical sectors, announced Wayne Kimber has joined as CFO, a newly created position. Kimber’s role will accelerate SymphonyAI’s growth as an integrated enterprise AI company operating across growth verticals, including retail, CPG, financial services, manufacturing, and media.
BUSINESS
AdTheorent Highlights Achievements Since Mid-Year 2021

AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC, a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”), today provided an update on AdTheorent’s continued momentum since the announcement of its transaction. AdTheorent is consistently recognized as a leader in its industry and over the past four months it has seen extremely strong business momentum (49% year-over-year growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021) and has maintained its “Rule of 50+” company status. During the period, AdTheorent also raised its full-year 2021 guidance twice and won multiple awards, in addition to its other impressive achievements.
BUSINESS
Haystacks.AI Secures $5 Million In Seed Funding Led by Streamlined Ventures and Colle Capital

New investment to accelerate product development and expansion efforts for the advanced real estate AI investment platform, focusing on alternative sentiment driven data. Haystacks.AI, a data aggregation and intelligence platform for real estate investors, announced a $5 million seed round led by Streamlined Ventures and Colle Capital. The new funding will immediately accelerate the Company’s product development and expansion efforts for its REMaaS (real estate management as a service) offering as the flow of institutional capital continues to follow technology-enabled and data-backed investment capabilities.
REAL ESTATE
Influitive Announces 2021 Best Advocate Marketing (BAMMIE) Award Winners

Fifteen extraordinary teams and professionals were recognized earlier today during Influitive’s virtual award ceremony. Influitive Corporation, the leading provider of engagement software for customer advocacy and online communities, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 Best Advocate Marketing (BAMMIE) Awards. Now in its 8th year, the BAMMIE Awards recognize outstanding advocacy programs along with the customer marketing, customer success, and customer experience professionals that run them.
ECONOMY
Neutronian’s Beta NQI Transparency Ratings Highlight Key Category Leaders Across the MarTech Data Ecosystem

Undertone’s SORT, Bombora, StatSocial, Ibotta and Affinity Answers are among the top-25 ranked overall and category leaders in Neutronian’s public beta ranking. Following the initial release of it’s NQI Transparency Ratings, Neutronian has identified category leaders as a first step in “fit for purpose” guidance for marketers. Most notably is the fact that transparency is not limited to a certain type of data provider with the top ranking companies out of the 150 rated representing a wide variety of data collections and solution types. From online and offline data sources, crawler to survey and panel based data collection, social to B2B insights, and audience to contextual, cookieless data options, public transparency applies across the board.
BUSINESS
Gtmhub raises $120M to help companies manage business initiatives

Startup Gtmhub Inc., whose platform helps companies such as Adobe Inc. manage business initiatives, today announced it has closed a $120 million funding round led by Index Ventures. Gtmhub says that the round is the largest ever raised in the part of the enterprise software where it competes, which is...
BUSINESS
Boostr Launches Commissions Product for Publishers

The omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform’s new product creates revolutionary transparency in the sales process for Ad Sales Teams. Boostr, the leading omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform designed for media and advertising companies, today announced the launch of its new Commissions Product for its CRM and OMS platforms. A first for the media industry, now companies using Boostr’s CRM or OMS can automatically calculate incentive payments per seller based on their performance.
TECHNOLOGY
Zonos’ New Classify Tools Anticipate 2022 Harmonized System Change Disruptions

As new Harmonized System code compliance at customs looms, Zonos Classify keeps cross-border commerce up to date, accurate, and uninterrupted. Zonos, the global technology leader in cross-border commerce, announced new and expanded Classify features to help businesses that sell internationally to harmonize (or re-harmonize) their product catalogs in preparation for the 2022 Harmonized System (HS) code changes.
SOFTWARE

