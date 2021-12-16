Brightspot Partners with Tailwind Capital to Support Continued Growth

AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC, a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”), today provided an update on AdTheorent’s continued momentum since the announcement of its transaction. AdTheorent is consistently recognized as a leader in its industry and over the past four months it has seen extremely strong business momentum (49% year-over-year growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021) and has maintained its “Rule of 50+” company status. During the period, AdTheorent also raised its full-year 2021 guidance twice and won multiple awards, in addition to its other impressive achievements.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO