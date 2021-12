Due to the pandemic, shopping has experienced significant changes over the last year and a half. As retailers continue to limit in-store capacity and consumers continue to practice social distancing, online shopping has become more popular than ever before. This noticeable trend has caused brands to shift from their overall marketing-centric strategy to a relationship-building approach in order to stay engaged with their target audiences IRL and online. More than ever, it is important for brands to establish and strengthen consumer relationships in today’s digitally-driven world.

