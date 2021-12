The latest buzzword is 'metaverse' and over time, you might get sick of hearing about it (if not already). It seems inevitable as major tech firms have latched onto the term—Facebook even changed its name to Meta (not for the social network, but for the overarching company brand, like Alphabet is to Google). Does the metaverse have a future, though? You can add Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as being among those who think it does.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO