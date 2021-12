The Premier League is under increasing pressure to suspend this weekend’s entire schedule following a raft of coronavirus-enforced postponements.Five of the 10 scheduled matches across Saturday and Sunday have already been called off, taking the total number of postponed top-flight fixtures this week to nine.The English Football League has also been badly hit by the latest wave of infections across the country, with 14 games affected across its three divisions.Even the games that were played on Thursday were disrupted. Liverpool were without Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones for their win over Newcastle following positive tests for Covid-19, while...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO