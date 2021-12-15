Medicare-Related Options [Infographic]

Many online health providers are beginning to use blockchain applications in order to strengthen the security that protects patients' data. With data breaches on the rise, the protection of data should be a priority, especially in the medical field, and data security is prioritized when using blockchain applications. This system is mutually beneficial because it fosters healthy habits in patients and also gives patients motivation to continue attending their doctors appointments, whether remote or physical, which brings back trust to providers. The providers are using cryptocurrency rewards as a way to orient patients towards their goals.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO