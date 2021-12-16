ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron in Cumbria: County 'facing 900 cases a day by Christmas'

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCumbria is on course to record 900 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid a day by Christmas, its public health director has warned. Colin Cox said about 170 cases had been confirmed in the county, with numbers doubling every two and a half days. He told BBC Radio...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Covid: Schools to open later than planned after Christmas

Schools will have two days at the start of the new term in January to plan for pupils' return and the possibility of moving to remote learning. It means pupils in some schools will return to class later than planned after the Christmas break. A letter from Education Minister Jeremy...
EDUCATION
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As Omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Westminster parties at the centre of lockdown-busting allegations

A drip-feed of reports have made a number of claims about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Westminster last year.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and Independent reported.Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.A small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Witty
Person
Colin Cox
The Independent

Travellers locked in quarantine hotels to be told when they will be released

Travellers detained in quarantine hotels will be told later today when they will be released, a senior official said.Jonathan Mogford, who is responsible for the managed quarantine service at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), was questioned about reports some people were fleeing the hotels after the red list was scrapped in England at 4am.Mr Mogford told the Commons Transport Committee: “The standard practice has been that if you have started hotel quarantine, you need to complete it.“For this de-listing, where Omicron has moved unexpectedly fast, we want to release people early.We need to make sure we are not releasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid patient waited 40 hours in Cardiff hospital A&E

A man who waited nearly 40 hours in A&E with Covid dubbed the situation "chaos". Ian Cottrell, 48, said he had to sit on the floor because of bed shortage and had little support from staff. Cardiff and Vale health board said its emergency unit was under extreme pressure and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Will people in Wales change Christmas plans?

People say they are reassessing Christmas Day plans following the latest Welsh government advice. Households have been urged by First Minster Mark Drakeford to have smaller gettogethers during the festive period. New restrictions around nightclubs and social distancing will take affect on 27 December. However many have told BBC Wales...
CORONAVIRUS
BBC

Covid: Omicron now dominant strain in Nottingham

Omicron is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Nottingham according to health officials. They have warned the virus is spreading rapidly in the city, with cases doubling in recent weeks. Latest figures show infections at 581 cases per 100,000 people, with more than half of those believed to be...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Christmas#Restaurants#Bbc Radio Cumbria#Remarkable
The Independent

Covid: Nightclubs in Wales to close after Boxing Day in response to Omicron

Nightclubs in Wales are to close from 27 December in the wake of the fast-spreading Omicron Covid variant.Other restrictions, including social distancing in shops and offices, are also being introduced after Boxing Day as officials brace for a surge in cases, which is already being seen over the border in England. Regulations will be changed to include a requirement to work from home wherever possible.Wales’ first minister has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period and new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Mark Drakeford said: “Delta will continue to be the main cause of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 infection levels in UK showing ‘early impact of Omicron’

Covid-19 infection levels remain broadly unchanged across the UK, though the trend is uncertain in many areas and there is evidence of the “early impact” of the Omicron variant, new analysis suggests. About one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No nightclub parties for New Year, says Drakeford

First Minister Mark Drakeford has not ruled out adding more Covid restrictions after Christmas, as he said there “won’t be any parties at nightclubs on New Year’s Eve”.He announced new legal measures that will come into force on December 27, to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.Mr Drakeford urged people to downsize their festive plans, saying his own celebrations would be “modest”.The rules to be introduced in 10 days are taken from the country’s Alert level 2, and include bringing back social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses.The Welsh Government said the plan currently does not include restrictions...
WORLD
BBC

Northamptonshire: Army help to boost Covid vaccination programme

The man in charge of Northamptonshire's Covid vaccination programme has said it would "continue to accelerate" to meet government targets. This week Armed Forces personnel have been helping volunteers at Moulton Park vaccination centre in Northampton. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said jabs would be offered to everyone over 18 in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Scotland and Wales warn of serious Omicron threat

Moderna vaccine more likely to cause rare heart condition, study says. Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflation of the heart muscle than its rival from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). As many as 4.9 million...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Ministers in Wales have been meeting to consider what measures to announce in response to the growing spread of Omicron, as they seek to slow the Covid-19 variant's advance. The Welsh government's cabinet are set to consider whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice to limit social contact, or a combination of the two. Earlier, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron will hit the country "very quickly and very steeply" in January and many services - from the NHS to bin collections - could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Schools prepared if Covid forces online move next term

Schools across the UK say they are prepared to switch to online learning if they have to next term, as more children stay at home because of Covid. Some children are being asked to take laptops home with them before Christmas in preparation. More than 30 local authorities told the...
EDUCATION
BBC

Covid-19: Omicron cases 'could hit 11,000 a day' in NI this month

Stormont ministers have been warned there could be 11,000 Covid-19 Omicron variant cases each day in Northern Ireland by the end of December. Health officials said a "significant intervention" could be needed after Christmas to deal with such a scenario. Projections about Covid patient numbers were shown to ministers on...
WORLD
The Independent

Whitty’s call for Christmas socialising to be reduced prompts support plea

Professor Chris Whitty’s plea for people to consider cutting back socialising around Christmas due to the threat from the Omicron variant has prompted fresh calls for support to the hospitality sector.Experts called for clearer messaging as Boris Johnson stopped short of matching England’s chief medical officer’s warning, instead urging people to “think carefully” before attending celebrations.The variant was surging across the UK, with daily confirmed Covid-19 cases reaching a record high of 78,610 new cases and Prof Whitty warning “records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks”.Businesses warned of a fresh threat hitting their existence as people...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy