Are you a Hodler, an Astronaut, or a Warrior? Genesis is an NFT collection from Hypecloud

Seascape is unveiling their very special Riverboat NFT sale event. Riverboat NFTs are ushering in Phase 2 of their NFT gaming experience. SINGAPORE, DECEMBER 17, 2021 — Seascape Network, a gaming platform based around the DeFi and NFT economies, is moving into the next phase of their evolution. Consistently ranked as one of the top brands in DeFi gaming on various networks, Seascape has established themselves as one of the modern architects of DeFi gaming, also known as GameFi. One of the pillars of their success has been the implementation of Scapes, their first series of original NFTs, as true financial assets. These assets can be staked or burned in exchange for token rewards in modular, accessible DeFi games. Currently, Seascape is engaging in a brand new NFT sale, Riverboat NFTs, to usher in Phase 2 of their NFT Gaming enterprise.

ETHEREUM ・ 11 HOURS AGO