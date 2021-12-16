ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rescuers battle strong typhoon lashing southern Philippines

By JIM GOMEZ Associated Press
Clinton Herald
 1 day ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs and knocking down power as it blew across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. Coast guard personnel were rescuing residents stranded by chest-deep waters in a...

www.clintonherald.com

Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines rose to 12 on Friday, and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year. President Rodrigo...
Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
Five Dead As Powerful Typhoon Batters The Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least five people dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of...
12 dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the disaster agency said Friday, after the storm swept across the archipelago uprooting trees, toppling power poles and flooding villages.  Datu said the main roads leading into the coastal city had been cut off by landslides, fallen trees and toppled power poles. 
Philippines typhoon Rai: Month-old baby rescued to safety in a tub

A one-month-old baby was taken to safety in a laundry tub by emergency workers through raging floodwaters as super typhoon Rail wreaked havoc in the Philippines, leaving three people dead and several displaced.As winds and continuous downpour lashed the island nations, coastguards in the southern city of Cagayan de Oro were seen rescuing the baby as they waded through chest-deep waters. Two rescuers shielded the baby from rain and winds with an umbrella.Search and rescue operations are underway after the typhoon barreled through the island as a Category 5 storm and weakened to Category 3 on Thursday.Social media images...
One dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least one person dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings. Rai was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres an hour (120 miles). By Friday, wind speeds had eased to 155 kilometres an hour, the state weather forecaster said. "We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked," ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from the hard-hit city of Surigao on the southern island of Mindanao.
Philippines typhoon Rai: Month-old baby rescued in a tub

A month-old baby was among those rescued from flood waters in the Philippines as super typhoon Rai brought 165mph winds, heavy rain and flooding. Philippine Coast Guard officers floated the infant through chest-deep water in Cagayan de Oro city in the south of the country. Power and communication lines are...
