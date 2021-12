EAST TEXAS – The lights around the Christmas tree are twinkling, the candles are burning bright, and the fireplace is producing a warm glow. Your home is never cozier than it is during Christmastime. Your living space may look more inviting than ever during the holidays, but those festive additions also bring an increased risk of fire to your home. According to the National Fire Protection Association, between 2013 and 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 940 home fires started by Christmas trees and other holiday decorations each year. But with these expert-backed Christmas fire safety tips from former firefighters and other safety professionals, you can still make your home festive while keeping it safe this holiday season.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO