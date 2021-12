Before Christmas Day, Huawei is set to introduce the Honor P50 Pocket. It is believed to be the Chinese OEM’s next foldable phone with a clamshell design. Rumor has it Huawei will also announce a new smartwatch known as the Huawei Watch D. The wearable is said to feature a blood pressure monitor. Related details have been consistent the past few weeks so we believe it will happen. A slew of hands-on photos have appeared and they tell us the watch will definitely have advanced health monitoring features.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO