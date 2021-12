More details are trickling in about the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola's next flagship phone that will be revealed this week in China as the Edge X30. Weibo posts made from the official Motorola account (via GSM Arena) have revealed that rumors about the phone's camera and battery specs were right on the money. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera array with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and supposedly a 2MP depth module. The front shooter will have a resolution of 60MP.

