At least 11 people were killed after a boat carrying Indonesian refugees capsized in stormy winter weather in the South China Sea off the coast of Malaysia. Around 25 people are still missing, Malaysian authorities said. The boat with 50 migrants on board sank around 4.30am on Wednesday off the coast of Tanjung Balau in southeastern Malaysia, announced the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.The maritime agency rescued 14 people following a search and rescue mission. The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau along with passengers’ personal belongings like pictures, wallets, bags and clothes. The survivors...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO