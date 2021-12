Here we go. Dr. Dre has released a bunch of new songs as part of the anticipated GTA: Online update before the next-gen version of the game drops in March of 2022. The update called The Contract has been long awaited by fans ever since Rockstar Games announced it last week and revealed that fans will get to her a bunch of new music from Dre and others. Early on Wednesday morning, the tracks finally appeared along with them landing online for us fans to enjoy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO