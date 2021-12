WSH – 46 CHI – 28 Penalties – I alluded to it in my introduction but that was just as bad as of night as you will ever see for a team taking dumb penalties. The Blackhawks entered the game ranked 24th in the league with a power play that converts 17.1% of the time. The Capitals PK ranked 7th in the league at 83.3%. What transpired tonight is certainly an anomaly. As salty as I am, I again have to credit the Blackhawks. The goals they did score on the PP were phenomenal plays all-around. Good zone entry, versatile puck movement. High to low quick and precise. For a team with 11 wins in 28 games and a 24th ranked PP…not bad.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO