New study identifies most effective face-mask practices to reduce spread of infection

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings from a new study published today provide guidance for increasing the effectiveness of face masks to reduce the spread of respiratory infectious pathogens including SARS-CoV-2. The findings, which appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC),...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 49

<not deleted>
21h ago

The WHO says that masks are for, "making people feel they can play a role in contributing to stopping spread of the virus", but provide no actual protection unless you have symptoms or you are closely caring for someone with symptoms. [ Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19. ]

Reply
4
cccharlotte
1d ago

So explain to me that when masks were mandated last winter, we had virtually no flu or cold illnesses in the US and this season cases are running rampant. I would appreciate your EXPERT advice on that issue.

Reply(11)
4
Let's Go Brandon
1d ago

I watched an experiment done where they used 5 of those masks on at one time. As you can imagine, it failed miserably. My suggestion would be, use the whole box at one time. That’s would keep a couple of particles out. To be even safer though, use 2 boxes. I think it might be hard to keep them all attached to your ears. Use duct tape, there are 101 uses for it.

Reply(6)
3
