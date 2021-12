(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Bidstack Group PLC - London-based in-game advertising platform - Expects revenue for financial year 2021 to be below current market expectations due to delays in completing certain agreements and deferrals of advertising campaigns. However, revenue for the year will be significantly higher than last year's GBP1.7 million. Profits are expected to be broadly in line with market forecasts. Also announces signing of two-year partnership deal with digital media platform Azerion. Due to recently signed commercial agreements, Bidstack has secured a guaranteed minimum revenue stream of USD30 million over two years, beginning March 1.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO