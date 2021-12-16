ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Ford Everest: New Ranger-based SUV teased

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFord may have just launched the Bronco, but the automaker is working on another SUV sharing the off-roader's T6 body-on-frame platform. The new SUV is a redesign of the Everest (an Endeavour in some markets), a Ranger-based mid-size SUV with third-row seats sold outside the U.S. The outgoing model has been...

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford SUVs: Beautiful Bronco Paint, Expedition Upgrades, and More

Ford is now mostly out of the car business, instead focusing on trucks and SUVs. To that end, it has introduced some seriously compelling new nameplates recently, including the Bronco twins and all-electric Mustang Mach-E. At the same time, it's making continual improvements to longstanding nameplates including the Explorer and Expedition. Read on to see everything that's new for 2022 in Ford's SUV lineup.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
AutoGuide.com

Ford Bronco Sport vs Subaru Outback Wilderness Comparison

Both of these ruggedized crossovers have a reputation to uphold. The Ford Bronco Sport is the fresher face of the pair, showing up for the 2021 model year. It makes it intentions clear the moment you clock those six white letters on the grille. Son of Bronco means more off-road prowess than other sub-compact SUVs, but with an added layer of refinement that the full-size model does without.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Ranger Production Pushed Back Two Days

Though the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger was recently revealed in international market form, the 2022 Ford Ranger will soon enter production and mark the beginning of the end for the long-running current-gen model. Back in September, Ford Authority reported that 2022 Ford Ranger production was scheduled to begin at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant on December 13th, 2021. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2022 Ranger production has been pushed back two days, to December 15th, 2021.
CARS
SFGate

Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler

After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intriguing alternative to a well-known off-roading icon: the Jeep Wrangler.
CARS
Times Union

Forbes Wheels SUV Of The Year: 2022 Ford Bronco

Among the few SUV nameplates resurrected by automakers over the past five years, Ford’s Bronco fulfills the challenging task of living up to the hype surrounding its return to the U.S. market after a more than 25-year absence. The original Bronco, which was sold for three decades, was a staple on and off U.S. highways and coveted among enthusiasts, off-roaders and everyday consumers. What the new Bronco does that other throwbacks do not, is connect the past with the present without fundamentally changing the DNA of what made the boxy SUV so special: body-on-frame construction, true off-roading capability and seemingly endless opportunities for customization.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Everest#Suv#Ford Raptor#Vehicles#Ranger Raptor#Toyota#Bronco
Top Speed

Three-Row SUV Battle: Nissan Pathfinder vs Ford Explorer

Now the three-row SUV segment is an incredibly crowded place with some popular options like the Honda Pilot, the Toyota Highlander, the Hyundai Palliside, and the Kia Telluride. Believe it or not, buyers now have a choice of 30 different vehicles to choose from, depending on their budget and size requirements.
CARS
topgear.com

Ford Ranger MS-RT review: special edition pickup tested

Well spotted. This is the Ford Ranger MS-RT, and those four letters are the important bit here. If you like your rallying or your heavily bodykitted Transit vans, you’ll probably already know that MS-RT stands for M-Sport Road Technology. The company was born as a partner of legendary rallyist Malcolm...
CARS
East Bay Times

Sponsored: The 2021 Ford Explorer XLT Ecoboost 4WD Midsize SUV

The Bottom Line: What is an Explorer? The Explorer is the number one best selling 3 row SUV sport utility vehicle from the Ford Motor Company in the United States, and Ford builds and sells around 200,000 Explorers a year. In 2020, CNBC reported that the Ford Explorer nameplate is the best selling SUV of all time in America.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
spotlightepnews.com

Built for Adventure! The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor

Today’s Ford Ranger has been with us for a couple of years now, after an eight-year. absence in the midsize pickup truck market. While it was nice to see the return of the. Ranger, its design wasn’t entirely new – it was being sold in other markets before it made.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

The New Ford Ranger Could Share One of the Bronco's Best Traits

It's safe to say that the launch of the new Ford Ranger has been confusing. Ford sells a global Ranger in Australia, Europe and more than 180 countries worldwide; Ford also offers a nearly identical Ranger in the American market — albeit with different, non-diesel powertrains. Ford launched the global version just before Thanksgiving. But because Ford doesn't comment on future products, we're now left to guess which global Ranger features will make it stateside.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Recalls 115,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs over Brake Issue

Some Ford Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs, which share a brake system, are being recalled now because NHTSA has determined that they may not stop in a short enough distance in some circumstances. A total of 114,996 vehicles, mostly 2021 models with a few 2022s, will be recalled starting in...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Tested: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Chases the TRX

UPDATE 11/19/21: This review has been updated with test results. It's not lost on Ford that the F-150 Raptor needs to up its game to keep pace with its new crosstown rival, the highly impressive and far more powerful Ram 1500 TRX. As we learned from a 2020 Raptor SuperCrew's comparison-test defeat against that big 702-hp Ram, it's time for the Blue Oval's beast to get serious. But before it can bulk up the engine room with an upcoming V-8-powered Raptor R variant, the standard truck needs to make better use of the 450 horses it has. Think of the updated 2021 F-150 Raptor as the first strike of Ford's counterattack.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy