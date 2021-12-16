Apple Delays Full Office Reopening And Is Giving Every Employee A $1,000 Bonus

Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report also delayed its workers' return to the office. Jefferies told its staff on Wednesday that employees should work from home and it would cancel most travel plans unless it was essential, and client parties globally, according to a Reuters report. The company said its employees should work from their home and those that were in an office were required to wear a mask, even if they were vaccinated, based on a memo written by CEO Richard Handler. In the memo that Reuters viewed, Handler said Jefferies saw a rise of over 40 cases since the beginning of December.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO