Christmas in Germany is celebrated in a different way than in other countries, especially the United States. The most important day is the 24th of December, not the 25th. It is called Heilige Nacht or Holy Night and celebrates the birth of Christ. On that day, the Christmas tree is put up and decorated. In the evening, the family gathers in another room, then a bell is rung, the door to the Christmas room is opened and everybody rushes in to admire the lights and tree and to look at their presents. They have been placed under the tree by the Weihnachtsmann, or Santa, accompanied by his helper, Christkind, an angel.

