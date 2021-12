Daniel Evans came to Monte Carlo with four Masters 1000 triumphs under his belt, improving his tally in the Principality to reach the semi-final on his least favorite surface! The Briton stunned world no. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5 in the third round in two hours and six minutes, prevailing in the pivotal moments to advance into the quarters and deliver Novak's first loss of the season.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO