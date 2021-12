If last night was the first time that you watched the Lakers this season, you'd think Austin Reaves was the second coming of Larry Bird. Reaves, for reasons beyond just surface-level observations about their appearance, has already drawn comparisons to former Lakers fan favorite Alex Caruso. Both were undrafted players who started off on two-way contracts who clawed their way into the rotation — and into the hearts of those who support the Purple and Gold.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO