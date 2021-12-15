Is Chris Witty unwittingly trying to spook people

Looking for some advice as I'm currently super stressed about a wedding we've been invited to on 23rd December. It's my step sisters wedding, she sent out save the dates in September and at the time, infections were getting better etc and we said we would attend. Now the date is approaching and infections are through the roof, my partner has said he doesn't feel comfortable with us attending. There are currently no restrictions in place at the wedding venue, so people don't have to wear a mask or do a lateral flow beforehand etc and there's around 70 people invited. It will obviously all be inside as it's a winter wedding and it's also 4 hours drive away, so we had planned to stay over for 2 nights. We're both vaccinated and will be boosted on Sunday, but I understand his concerns.

