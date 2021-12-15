Michael Kail

Michael Redden has joined Hellmuth & Johnson as an associate attorney in the estate planning group. His practice focuses on asset protection, closely held business issues, tax controversy and tax resolution. He represents clients before the Internal Revenue Service and state departments of revenue. He handles complex trust and business structures, helping clients deal with the estate tax, gift tax, and generation skipping transfer tax. He received his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

