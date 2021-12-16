Risking for your life

“The pace of change has never been this fast, yet it will never be this slow again.”. Up until now, parents have spent a lot of energy trying to control circumstances. Our job, or so we thought, was to curate our kids’ lives in a way that creates the best odds for their success. So we parents helicoptered, rushed to “fix” problems for our kids, or “lawn mowered” things to create a smooth life for them. Then COVID-19 ripped off the blinders. Suddenly we’ve seen that, despite our best efforts, we can’t control the future after all. And when we consider the scope and pace of change happening in every area, it’s clear the only certainty is uncertainty.

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO