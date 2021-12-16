ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Associations Team Up on Transfer Statement

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images — Three higher education associations—the American Council on Education, the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers—published a newstatement Wednesday that outlines “sound, equity-minded” policies for accommodating transfer students. The three associations, which...

www.insidehighered.com

Inside Higher Ed

Penn State Study on OPMs Offers Policy Recommendations

A new study from Pennsylvania State University education policy scholars assessing online program managers in higher education concludes that it is important to have an agreed-upon and consistent definition for how to define an OPM. The authors—John J. Cheslock, Kevin Kinser, Sarah T. Zipf and Eunjong Ra—acknowledge OPMs are controversial but also assert they have helped colleges “quickly establish and greatly expand their online programs.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Groups Urge Colleges to Abandon Legacy Admissions

Twenty education groups are today issuing an open letter to college presidents and boards urging them to abandon legacy admissions, which remains popular among private colleges and some public institutions. “As Jerome Karabel details in his book, The Chosen, legacy preferences arose at elite institutions in the 1920s and 1930s...
COLLEGES
UW Madison

Fluno Center transferred to UW Conference Centers, will join Wisconsin Union team

On Dec. 9, the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved the transfer of the Fluno Center for Executive Education to UW Conference Centers. Since 1997, the Fluno Center has been managed by the Center for Advanced Studies in Business Inc. (CASB). It has served as a host site and resource for participants in continuing education programs offered by the Wisconsin School of Business and other schools and colleges. 
MADISON, WI
Contra Costa Herald

DVC and LMC recognized for Black and Latino Associate Degree for Transfer Rates

Recipients of 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education Award. Diablo Valley College (DVC) and Los Medanos College (LMC) each received the 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education Award, an honor given by the Campaign for College Opportunity (Campaign) to recognize California Community Colleges and California State University (CSU) campuses for their success in conferring the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) to Black and Latino students at higher rates than other colleges.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Inside Higher Ed

Howard Alumni Sue Board, Alleging Shared Governance Violation

A group of 10 Howard University alumni sued the university’s Board of Trustees Monday, alleging that the governing body violated its own bylaws when it neglected to fill alumni, faculty and student affiliate positions on the board and subsequently voted to eliminate the positions, The Washington Post reported. “Resultingly,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
Inside Higher Ed

State Funding Bump Would Have Modest Effect on Grad Rates

An increase to state higher education appropriations could have a modest impact on graduation rates, a new report from the Midwest Higher Education Compact showed. A 10 percent boost to state higher education funding over a 12-year period would have resulted in 27,200 more bachelor’s degrees awarded to Black, Latinx and white students who attended the public, four-year colleges in the report sample. The effect was slightly greater for Black and Latinx students, who were likely to see a 0.41 percent and 0.38 percent increase in graduation rates, respectively, than for white students (0.28 percent).
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

3 Reasons Why Tenure Remains Indispensable

The Georgia University System Board of Regents recently adopted a new policy making it easier for administrators to remove a tenured professor, in order to “ensure accountability and continued strong performance from faculty members” posttenure. Critics denounced the policy as a “deep ideological attack on higher education” that would “destroy protections for academic freedom” and the quality of education it supports.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Virginia Surveys Alumni of Public Colleges and Universities

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia recently released a study on the impact and value of public higher education in the state, based on graduates’ employment outcomes, financial health and satisfaction with their college experiences, among other factors. The study, called “Virginia Educated,” was conducted by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Updated Carnegie Classifications Released for Review

Updates to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education were released Wednesday for public review. Slightly more than 3,900 institutions are included in the newest classification, down from about 4,300 in the last update in 2018 and 4,600 in 2015. The classifications, which separate colleges into one of more than 30 different categories based on research, teaching and other institutional characteristics, are updated every three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Higher Ed

3 Questions for Coursera’s New Academic Strategist, Quentin McAndrew

Quentin McAndrew is one of those alternative academics that everyone around higher education seems to know. She is widely admired for her leadership role in advancing digital and online learning innovation across the postsecondary ecosystem. It was therefore big news when. Quentin announced that she was leaving her role as...
COLLEGES
CBS Baltimore

Mayor’s Office Partners With Baltimore Universities To Evaluate ARPA Investments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office is partnering with Morgan State University and the University of Baltimore to evaluate American Rescue Plan Act investments the mayor has announced in recent weeks. “ARPA is a one-time investment. Support from these two world-class universities will position us to make evidence-based decisions and show our impact for the benefit of Baltimoreans,” Scott said. “In a city like Baltimore with deep systemic challenges even before the pandemic, we must be strategic and targeted in our approach — with an eye toward making a definitive, measured impact on our city through a lens of equity....
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Higher Ed

Princeton Reduces Information It Releases on Admissions

It’s that time of year, when leading colleges boast about their early decision admits. But Princeton University is not releasing information it previously provided. “The Office of Admission considers each student holistically within the context of their setting to build a dynamic university community,” said a statement released by the university Thursday. “Given this, data points such as overall admission rates and average SAT scores shouldn’t influence a prospective student’s decision about whether to apply to Princeton. We know this information raises the anxiety level of prospective students and their families and, unfortunately, may discourage some prospective students from applying. For this reason, we have in recent years stopped reporting the annual admission rate, as well as the admission rate by SAT score range and average GPA. We have now made the decision not to release admission data during the early action, regular decision and transfer admission cycles. Instead, we will publish an announcement later in 2022 that focuses on the enrolled students who will join Princeton as the Class of 2026.”
COLLEGES

