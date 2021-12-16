ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Queensland releases land for oil, gas exploration

naturalgasworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government's plan sets out a programme of eight tender...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Wentworth gains on high Tanzanian gas demand

Wentworth cited economic growth, continued demand in the industrial sector and weak hydroelectric generation due to low rainfall. Gas production at London-listed Wentworth Resources is on track to average over 80mn ft3/day this year on the back of strong demand in Tanzania, the company reported on December 16. Wentworth cited...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

The emerging global natural gas market and the energy crisis of 2021-2022

This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers from the energy crisis. The ongoing energy crisis of late 2021 looks sure to move into 2022. It has already had wide-ranging impacts on economics, the environment, and security. This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers. The crisis has three distinct elements: COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, greater interconnectedness of natural gas markets, and signs of energy price volatility during the energy transition away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Strong petrochemicals demand drives projects’ starts in Malaysia through 2025

The southeast Asian country to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025. Malaysia is likely to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025 driven by robust demand for petrochemicals, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas output up 4% in Nov

The output was up 16.7% on November 2019. China’s natural gas production in November was 17.7bn m3, up 4.4% year/year, the country’s statistics bureau said on December 15. The output was up 16.7% compared with November 2019. During the first 11 months of 2021, the production of natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Queensland Government
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom targets further rise in Chinese gas sales in 2022

Supplies rose "significantly" in November and December, according to Gazprom. Russia's Gazprom said on December 14 it would aim to ramp up gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline even further in 2022, after increasing volumes "significantly" in November and December. Gazprom made the announcement after holding...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Firm Making Blueprint For Reuse Of Old GOM Oil And Gas Assets

An abandoned offshore platform in the U.S. GOM will be transformed into a working fish farm, making a blueprint for future repurposing options for old oil and gas assets. A non-producing and abandoned offshore platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will be transformed into a working fish farm which could create a blueprint for future repurposing options for old oil and gas assets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Tamaska Oil and Gas acquires Mongolian CBM project

The project is situated around 20 km from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the northern China gas transmission and distribution network. Sydney-listed Tamaska Oil and Gas has signed an agreement to acquire Telmen Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV coalbed methane (CBM) project in Mongolia, it said on December 16.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Oilex to restart gas production at Cambay field in India

Oilex had been in dispute with the state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation over ownership of the Cambay field. Australian energy company Oilex plans to resume gas production at India’s Cambay field soon, it said on December 15. Oilex said that following a final court order issued on December 13...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Mitsubishi Power ships gas turbines to UAE

The three turbines, which will be at the core of the Fujairah F3 power plant, are capable of operating on a mixture of up to 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas. Mitsubishi Power, a unit of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has shipped a total of three M701JAC gas turbines to the Fujairah F3 power plant in the UAE, it said on December 16.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Novatek taps Russian region for LNG equipment

Novatek will seek LNG equipment and engineering services from companies in the Voronezh region. Russian gas producer Novatek said on December 16 it had signed a cooperation agreement with Russia's Voronezh region on securing LNG engineering and supply services from companies in the province. "Manufacturers from Voronezh Region have successfully...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aker BP sanctions Norwegian discovery

The company is re-using subsea infrastructure to reduce costs and emissions. Aker BP announced on December 16 it had sanctioned development of the Hanz oil and gas discovery in the Norwegian North Sea. The project, with a cost of 3.3bn kroner ($370mn), will see Hanz tied to the Ivar Aasen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

China’s evolving gas market [Gas in Transition]

A bounce back from COVID-19 explains only part of China’ surging demand for LNG. Structural factors suggest heightened weather-related demand volatility in the future. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Martin Daniel. China’s voracious pursuit of gas is not the only cause of soaring LNG demand and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Alinta switches on Australia’s largest remote solar farm

Mining giant Fortescue Metals Group’s Chichester Hub iron ore operations are now being powered by solar energy, following the completion of the 60 MW Chichester Hub Solar Farm in the northern part of Western Australia. The Chichester Hub Solar Farm – which is developed, owned and operated by Alinta...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Botala, Pure Hydrogen complete Serowe 5 well in Botswana

Serowe 5 CBM well reached a total depth of 510 m. Botala Energy, formerly BotsGas, has completed the Serowe 5 coalbed methane (CBM) well in Botswana, Sydney-listed Pure Hydrogen said on December 15. This will be the last well for the year within the Serowe CBM project. Serowe 5 reached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Strike Energy to spud South Erregulla-1 this month

It has received all permits required to begin drilling South Erregulla-1, located in Western Australia's Perth basin. Australian oil and gas producer Strike Energy is planning to spud the South Erregulla-1 well in Western Australia later this month, it said on December 15. The company has started mobilisation of equipment...
WORLD
naturalgasworld.com

Enterprise launches gas pipe to underpin higher US LNG exports

The company’s Gillis Lateral can deliver as much as 1bn ft3/d of natural gas. Midstream company Enterprise Products Partners announced December 15 that commercial service had started at its Gillis Lateral gas pipeline, which will service LNG export hubs along the southern US coast. The 129-km network starts near...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Rig arrives for Chariot's Moroccan well

Chariot hopes both wells can be used for production in the future. London-listed Chariot reported on December 15 that the Stena Don drilling rig had arrived at the site of the Anchois gas discovery off Morocco to drill a well. The rig, hired in September, will drill the Anchois-2 appraisal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

AEMO sees a "finely" balanced Western Australia gas market

The 2021 WA Gas Statement of Opportunities (GSOO) report highlights a potential supply gap of 51 petajoules between 2025 and 2027. The Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) on December 14 said its annual gas outlook for Western Australia (WA) indicates a "finely" balanced domestic market until 2031, with potential supply from existing and prospective projects expected to meet forecast demand until at least the end of 2024.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy