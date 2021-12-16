ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

End-to-End Encryption Comes to Microsoft Teams One-to-One Calls

WebProNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has rolled out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to one-to-one calls in Microsoft Teams. E2EE is considered the gold standard for messaging and communication, as...

www.webpronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

7 Reasons to Stop Using Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is one of the granddaddies of the tech world, and one of its biggest claims to fame was Internet Explorer. Of course, that is history, and IE, as it would be known, became more of a liability in recent years before it was finally put to rest. Microsoft initially struggled with creating something to fill in the big shoes left by Internet Explorer, but it almost struck gold when it finally decided to build upon the open source Chromium browser for Microsoft Edge. Unfortunately, much of the good faith that Edge was able to build up is now almost completely lost, and we’re laying out the reasons why Microsoft Edge is something you’ll want to avoid for now.
SOFTWARE
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

WhatsApp disappearing messages can now be your default

For some time now, WhatsApp users have had disappearing messages at their disposal. These do what they say on the tin, making chats disappear after a set amount of time to erase the record of conversations that should be kept private. WhatsApp today is giving users more control over how they use disappearing messages, giving users the option of turning them on by default.
CELL PHONES
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#One To One#End To End Encryption
The Independent

Microsoft Windows starts telling users off if they try to download Google’s Chrome browser

Microsoft has started telling off Windows users if they try and download the rival Chrome browser.If users navigate to the page to download Chrome on their Windows computer, they will see an array of pop-ups that gently chide them for trying to download Google’s alternative.Instead, they are encouraged to use Microsoft’s built-in Edge browser.The notifications appear differently from normal Edge notifications, and as such seem to have been coded into Windows itself. They are showing on both Windows 10 and 11.Some of the prompts are more dry, simply claiming that Edge is a better browser and users should download it....
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly

Google teased some upcoming features for the Google Chat in Gmail a few months ago but didn’t exactly say when they will be made available to the general public. With less than a month left until the end of the year, Google revealed that the ability to ring someone directly using Google Chat in Gmail is now available on mobile.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
CNET

DuckDuckGo: How to use the private search engine on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption for free. With that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to answer internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

Android Games Coming to Windows in 2022

Google is bringing a native Android gaming experience to Windows in 2022, straight from the Google Play Games app. Android support in Windows 11 is one of its most anticipated features. Originally scheduled to ship with Windows 11, Android support was delayed and missed the initial release date, but nonetheless remains one of the operating system’s most unique features.
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

Mozilla to Pass $500 Million in 2021 As Other Services Take Off

Mozilla is closing in on a major milestone, set to pass $500 million in 2021 revenue as the company’s other services gain ground. Mozilla has always been in a unique and precarious position. The organization is responsible for one of the most important pieces of software, in its Firefox web browser. Although Chrome has long-since come to dominate the browser market, Firefox consistently wins praise for its focus on user privacy, unlike Chrome. In fact, Mozilla has established itself as a stalwart defender of user privacy, and is on the forefront of such efforts.
TECHNOLOGY
WebProNews

iOS/iPadOS 15.2 Released With Major Privacy and Security Fixes

Apple has just dropped iOS and iPadOS 15.2, and it includes 38 privacy and security improvements, and should be a top priority for all users. iOS/iPadOS 15.2 includes privacy and security fixes for several sections of the mobile operating system (OS), including the kernel, audio frameworks, FaceTime, I/O frameworks, Notes, Preferences, sandboxing and the Webkit engine that powers Safari.
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

Intel Exec: Metaverse Will Require ‘1,000x More Computational Efficiency’

Building the metaverse may be all the rage, but at least one Intel exec says computational power must increase significantly to make it a reality. “Metaverse” is a term that refers to the convergence of virtual, augmented and in-person reality. The metaverse is widely considered to be the next major step in computing, with Facebook even changing its name to Meta in preparation.
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

PSA: Update Microsoft Teams on Android Now

If you’re running Microsoft Teams on Android, you should update immediately to avoid a bug that crippled 911 calling. News broke Thursday that a bug in Microsoft Teams on Android could prevent users from calling 911. The issue occurred when Teams was installed, but the user was not logged in to the service..
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

Verizon and Google Cloud Team Up to Deliver 5G Mobile Edge Computing

Verizon and Google Cloud are teaming up to deliver 5G mobile edge computing to customers. Edge computing is one of the areas 5G is poised to have a major impact on. Thanks to the speed of 5G, devices will be able to process data more efficiently, in real-time. This will help power a new generation of autonomous vehicles, robotics, factory automation, and more.
BUSINESS
WebProNews

Some Users Can’t Access Google Search Console

Google appears to be having an issue with Search Console, as many users are reporting trouble accessing it. It’s been a bad couple of weeks for outages, with AWS reporting two different issues that impacted a wide range of websites and service. Now Google appears to be having some issues of its own, with users having trouble accessing the Google Search Console, according to Search Engine Land.
INTERNET
Apple Insider

WhatsApp immediately crashing upon opening for many iPhone users

WhatsApp users across the globe are reporting that the app now crashes upon opening, preventing users from responding to messages or accessing contact lists. The problem has been reported to occur on WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, and even the WhatsApp beta available through TestFlight. #whatsapp #down #ios #crash pic.twitter.com/R0xToXFnO1. -- Carlos...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy