Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Release Date & Reward Details Confirmed

By Cristian M. Aguilar
gamingintel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article343 Industries hosted a Halo Infinite Holiday 2021 Community Stream that revealed the release date and other details about Winter Contingency. Halo Infinite fully launched on December 8, and players had enough time to create an opinion about the game. Overall, the title received positive reviews due to its...

gamingintel.com

gamingideology.com

GTA 6 release date: great update for waiting Grand Theft Auto fans

Take-Two Interactive plans more than 50 new game releases in the coming years, including GTA 6. The next Grand Theft Auto game is expected to release as a next-gen console exclusive, launching first on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Much of this is due to past projects and Rockstar Games’...
psu.com

Evil West Is A New Third-Person Action Game Coming To PS5 And PS4 In 2022

Evil West is a new third person action game from developer Flying Wild Hog, and it’ll be coming to PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022. The game was officially revealed during The Game Awards 2021, with a jam-packed trailer full of hell’s worst demons being blown to bits. Evil West will take players through different western locations, each of them full of demons for you to blow the heads off of.
estnn.com

100 Thieves x Halo Apparel Launch Confirmed, Will Release December 6

After many weeks of teasers, esports organization 100 Thieves has announced an apparel crossover with Halo. Following the release of Halo Infinite, the iconic series has rightfully reclaimed its spot atop the online gaming totem pole. The latest installment has received mostly positive reviews and has built a strong esports foundation. Several reputable teams have constructed rosters for the Halo Championship Series (HCS). However, Esports Apparel of the Year award winners — 100 Thieves —were not on that list.
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite devs confirm plans to add more game mode playlists

343 Industries announced that they’re planning to add more game modes to Halo Infinite, including Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All, before the end of the year. It’s been almost a month since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode kicked off on November 15. Since then, we’ve seen the introduction of Season...
digitalchumps.com

‘GRID LEGENDS’ announces release date, details, and more

Super excited for this title to come out. Redwood City, Calif. – December 3, 2021 – Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today confirmed February 25 as the global launch day for GRID™ Legends. The all-action racer will feature the biggest variety of game modes, including a deeper Career with over 250 events, an epic story mode entitled ‘Driven to Glory’, the return of Drift and Elimination, and the introduction of Electric Boost racing. Drivers of all levels can immediately jump behind the wheel of over 100 vehicles at launch, race around the world from classic tracks to iconic city locations, and connect with friends and rivals in seconds with cross-platform multiplayer thanks to the hop-in feature. GRID Legends will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Origin and Steam). Pre-order either the Deluxe or Standard edition and receive exclusive Seneca & Ravenwest Double-Pack content*.
dexerto.com

100 Thieves x Halo Infinite collaboration: release date, merch, how to get

Popular esports organization 100 Thieves is elevating their game with a Halo Infinite apparel collaboration. Here’s everything to know about its release date and how to get the merch. 100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag had teased the possibility of 100 Thieves entering the Halo Championship Series circuit but it...
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite Soundtracks to Release Tomorrow by Skill Tree Records

Skill Tree Records has partnered up with 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios once again to share the music of Halo. Starting tomorrow, Halo fanatics will be able to purchase two new soundtracks through the Skill Tree Records website when Halo Infinite releases. Bring the Music of Halo Home with...
Inverse

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s long-awaited campaign is almost here. Coming six years after Halo 5: Guardians and nearly a month after its mostly well-received multiplayer mode, Halo Infinite’s experimental campaign has a lot to live up to. Early reviews are incredibly positive, so we aren’t surprised if you’re eager to see if the campaign lives up to the hype. Thankfully, Halo fans won’t have to wait much longer for Halo Infinite’s campaign.
sirusgaming.com

Halo Infinite Goodies Set to Release in Japan

Infolens, known for selling game related goodies in Japan, has released new products in commemoration of Halo Infinite’s release. From the beginning of February 2022, it will be on sale in Japan such as major home electronics mass retailers, online stores, and infolens geek shops. Six kinds of official...
Pocket-lint.com

Halo TV series release date, how to watch, trailers and more

(Pocket-lint) - After half a decade of development hell, a Halo TV series is finally almost upon us. Starting in 2022, it will be exclusive to Paramount+ and we're now being treated to trailers to whet our appetite. Here's everything you need to know about the Halo live-action show. Halo...
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Unlock Time: Release Times By Region Explained

Halo Infinite's campaign is almost here, a full year after it was originally supposed to come out. Yes, you are this close to finally getting back into Master Chief's legendary armor, and we now know exactly when the game will unlock. So, when does Halo Infinite unlock, and does it vary by region? We break it all down below. You won't have to stay up all night to play. In fact, doing so will just make you too tired without downing a disgusting Rockstar energy drink--even the digital content you get for drinking it isn't worth it.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Players Experiencing Big Team Battle Connection Lost Matchmaking Issues

Players trying to get into Halo Infinite Big Team Battle matches get a Connection Lost error. Halo Infinite has finally fully launched. The game had an early debut with its free-to-play multiplayer experience. Now, the game recently launched its much-anticipated campaign. Thus far, players praised Halo Infinite’s open world campaign....
twistedvoxel.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Gets Teen Rating From ESRB, Here Are The Details

Halo Infinite campaign has received a teen rating from ESRB and a 16+ rating from PEGI which is in line with the earlier games in the series. ESRB has rated the multiplayer and campaign separately for Halo Infinite. The same is true for PEGI. Here’s what they had to say regarding the game’s campaign.
dotesports.com

Halo live-action series releases in early 2022, details revealed

Following years of rumors regarding the development and release of the upcoming Halo series, a trailer at The Game Awards gave us some insight as to what we can expect from this new look at humanity’s war against the Covenant. Halo, the live-action series based on the popular game...
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite: Memory Agent audio drama releases ahead of campaign launch

343 Industries has released a new audio drama called Halo Infinite: Memory Agent on Spotify. The audio drama is roughly an hour long, with six 10 minute episodes. The strory likely has ties to Halo Infinite's narrative. A few hours ahead of the global launch of the Halo Infinite campaign,...
