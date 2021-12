Sometimes all it takes to go from trash rat to lifestyle influencer is one extra step. Here’s what I mean: I have been known to eat dozens of cornichons directly from the jar as a snack, which is a delight and also something no one else should ever witness. But if I take it one step further—in this case, transplanting a few pickles from the jar to a small plate alongside a dollop of whole grain mustard and a cube or two of cheese—we go from Big Yikes to Instagram-Worthy in the blink of an eye. Not every moment calls for going the extra mile, but for days when you feel the spirit moves you, the payoff is great (and often really cute).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO