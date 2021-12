Feminist and Gender Studies at Colorado College would like to congratulate Paige Clark on her new position as Director of Communications and Development at The Terence Crutcher Foundation. Paige graduated from Colorado College in 2016 with a Major in Environmental Science and a Minor in Feminist and Gender Studies. She went on to complete her Master's of Social Justice from Phillips Theological Seminary. She began as the Director of Communications and Development at The Terence Crutcher Foundation in mid-2021. The mission of the Terence Crutcher Foundation is "to create just and liberated communities free from racial violence and harm. We do this through building power, policy advocacy, community development, and education. We engage community, law enforcement, and policymakers to identify, prevent, and confront racial inequities in Tulsa, Oklahoma and across the country."

