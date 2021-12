The early pandemic days of no traffic are officially over, with major cities like San Francisco reporting a near 90% return to 2019 weekend freeway clogs and commuters across the country once again stuck in bumper to bumper traffic. People got comfortable coasting along vacant roads during 2020, and morning commutes went from painful wake-up calls to a quick walk to the computer screen. But now as the world is waking up and seeking in-person connection, the roads are clogging, 6 billion gallons of gasoline are being lost to idling on freeways, and red lights seem to be lingering a little too long.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO