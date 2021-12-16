ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fractionalized NFTs are the Future of Fractionalized Assets

By Ricky Rathore, I am a finance writer
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, are one of the most revolutionary ideas in recent history, representing a new era of asset...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $23,338 (6 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $23,338, which is 1.98x the current floor price of 3.03 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Hackernoon

The 4 Building Blocks Of NFT Value

With a market cap of $43bn & a trading volume of $3.6bn as of last month, the NFT craze has hit an all–time high. Artists & aficionados are creating NFTs out of their media, music & GIFs. The nature of the industry has led the general public to believe the value of NFTs is fabricated out of thin air. But value of NFTs can vary  – based on 4 different factors; Utility, Ownership history, Rarity and Liquidity.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Non Fungible Tokens#Cryptokitties
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $32,200 In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $32,200, which is 2.64x the current floor price of 3.03 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are Crashing, but Which Is the Best Buy for 2022?

The December crypto sell-off has been swift and brutal. Investors looking to position their portfolios for 2022 and beyond may consider buying the dip. Sticking to more established cryptocurrencies offers a balanced option worth taking. The crypto market plunged as much as 10% on Monday to add to a sell-off...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

Comments by Elon Musk recently drove Dogecoin higher. But this cryptocurrency faces two challenges on the path to reaching $1. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has been one of the most talked about meme tokens of 2021. And for good reason -- it climbed 15,219% to peak in May. Its market share has gained so much that now it's the 10th biggest crypto player by that measure.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Top Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Plunged Today

Today, three of the five largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), saw substantial declines, bringing their weekly returns into the red. Over the past 24 hours, these tokens have sunk 5.5%, 7.3%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 10:30 a.m. ET. These returns generally paced...
BUSINESS
u.today

Large Shiba Inu Investors Continue to Accumulate Despite Price Correction

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after cryptocurrency prices went haywire on the biggest cryptocurrency websites — have mostly reacted hilariously to the episode on Twitter. What Happened: Some of the cryptocurrency investors...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Rolls Out Metaverse Roadmap, Working To Develop ‘Identity On-Ramp’

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is laying out its future roadmap for developing metaverse-related projects. The exchange aims to develop an “identity on-ramp” into the metaverse, according to a new blog post from Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong and Alex Reeve, the company’s identity product lead. Armstrong...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $22M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Kraken

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $22,276,541 worth of Ethereum off Kraken today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Will New Tax Rules Hinder or Help Cryptocurrency Investors?

Tax changes are coming for crypto investors. Last month, President Biden signed the U.S. infrastructure bill into law. Among a long list of provisions, the new law includes some key tax reporting changes that will impact crypto investors and brokers. For example, under the new law, all cryptocurrency exchanges will be viewed as traditional brokers for the purposes of taxation. In addition, digital assets totaling $10,000 or above will be viewed as cash for the purposes of taxation.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Competitor Skyrockets As Crypto Payments Firm Circle Announces Support

The price of an Ethereum (ETH) challenger is surging after global internet finance firm Circle announces native support for USD Coin (USDC) on the smart contracts platform. In a new blog post, Avalanche (AVAX) announced their USDC integration to enable more seamless transactions and payment options for developers and users of decentralized finance protocols, enterprise applications and non-fungible token marketplaces.
MARKETS
u.today

90 Million XRP Transferred by Leading Exchanges as Whales Keep Purchasing XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
126
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy