Video Games

Metaverse: The Future of Digital Spaces

By Lucas Andrew, Blockchain Analyst and Technical Writer
 1 day ago
Metaverse is a virtual world where a person can do all the activities from meeting a person to attending...

itechpost.com

Metaverse Cryptos Are Surging: 5 Coins Exceeding Bitcoin

As the popularity of metaverse spreads, the cryptocurrencies related to it are also surging. In fact, five coins are reported to have exceeded Bitcoin's profits, including "Axie Infinity." Metaverse Crypto Are Surging!. In a recent analysis, Bloomberg (via Business Insider) reported that metaverse-related coins have increased by 37,000 percent this...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Virtual Currency#Virtual World#Covid
coinspeaker.com

Breathing New Life into Gaming Metaverse with Play-to-Earn Platforms and Rentable NFTs

With IQ Protocol, developers have more flexibility in how NFTs can be used to benefit in-game mechanics. Mobile and PC games that use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are experiencing a wave of new interest among players. At the same time, there’s also a growing number of play-to-earn games launching alongside the traditional gaming market, which has been stagnating in terms of innovation. In fact, there are more than 1,600 games now available built using blockchain technologies, and the number keeps increasing.
VIDEO GAMES
theface.com

How do you invest in metaverse crypto?

The metaverse, if you haven’t heard much detail of it yet… you’re about to. So far, its story has been relatively basic. Things like virtual and augmented reality are used to create immersive games, virtual concerts and so on, letting people experience things kind of as they do in real life, but in a virtual space.
MARKETS
AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Digital Future

Last Wednesday, the government of Thailand said that cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G will all play a major role in improving the infrastructure of the digital economy of the country. When attending the Powering Digital Thailand’s opening ceremony of 2022, the deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Prawit Wongsuwon...
TECHNOLOGY
Hypebae

Meet the VR Idols Responsible for Changing the Metaverse and NFT Space

Technology is constantly changing how we interact with each other and the world around us, and entertainers like AleXa and CC is Dreaming are doing just that. They’re both recent contributions to the rise of virtual idols in the Metaverse and NFT space. For instance, AleXa recently launched a party...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Need of Education for the Decentralized Internet with Renjit Philip

Renjit Philip is a HackerNoon contributor. He says decentralization is all about community control of the internet where no single entity can establish hegemony over the resources and the value of the internet. He is also a blockchain education evangelist for futureu.co, a company based in Dubai working to bring high-quality live blockchain programming training to learners. He also says he is a strong believer in the future of Web3 and in the broader Middle East education.
EDUCATION
Seekingalpha.com

Meta opens VR/metaverse space Horizon Worlds to public

Meta Platforms, the former Facebook (FB +0.7%), is opening its consumer-oriented metaverse play to adults in the U.S. and Canada. Virtual-reality space Horizon Worlds is now available for free to those 18 and up in the two countries, it says, bringing the program out of an invitation-only beta phase. Along...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

3 Best Metaverse Games to Follow in 2022

World of Warcraft is one of the world’s most popular MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) It is developed by Blizzard Entertainment and has been around since 2004. Many of these games have immersive virtual worlds where gamers probably own in-game assets and identities. With Web3, these realms are no more siloed in terms of portability of property of property. Players can trade assets in the form of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as well as in game currencies. This enables the creation of earning opportunities and hence the term *Play-to-Earn* (or P2E)
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Spotselfie™ Metaverse Announces Ability to Own Digital Land

Augmented reality social metaverse is sharing their advertising revenue with their community. Spotselfie, a new patented augmented reality-powered social network, today announced the beta launch of Spotland™, the ability for a user to own digital land at any real GPS location around the world. The first 500 users to acquire digital land will receive a 50%* revenue share of AR advertising placed on their digital land. This revolutionizes and democratizes traditional social ad revenue offerings by putting the power in users’ hands, as half of ad revenue from external advertisers will go to individual users who own “plots” of digital land.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Single-Chain vs. Multi-Chain Wallets: About Metamask and its Alternatives

MetaMask is one of the wallets that allows users to hold multiple digital assets at the same time. The amount of public chains is increasing every day and users are on the lookout for wallets that can hold all their assets in one place. Multi-chain wallets have been created and the following are some of the MetaMask alternatives you can try today: DeFi, Phantom, XDeFi, XDefi, XRMs, and XCoin98 are all of the best multi-chain wallet options.
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Liquid Avatar digital ID, metaverse applications begin bringing in real revenue

The last quarter of 2021 has been an eventful one for Liquid Avatar, with the company revealing a sudden leap in revenue from its metaverse and digital ID offerings to approximately C$700,000 (roughly US$547,000) since the beginning of its fiscal fourth quarter, despite having booked less than C$16,000 in the first nine months of the year. In an interim report, the company confirms it is officially transitioning from research and development mode to commercialization, with its subsidiary Oasis Digital Studios acquiring a 50 percent equity interest in its metaverse client, Aftermath Islands.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Everscale Launches Limited-Time Boosted Staking Program

Everscale (formerly Free TON) presents a Boosted Staking program for those who love to seize an opportunity. Designed to enable participants to receive passive income, individuals can send tokens to a special smart contract called a Depool, where they will help in validating transactions on the blockchain. From 6, 12, 18, and 24 months, stakers can take advantage of varying benefits with the additional APY reaching as high as 15%. The rewards are paid after each validation cycle with the withdrawal process taking up to 54 hours.
GAMBLING
cryptoslate.com

A Japanese game with 8 million users is launching a crypto metaverse

Gensokishi Online Project has announced the launch of METAWORLD, the newest iteration of the popular game. Metaworld is a blockchain-based version of “Gensokishi Online,” a game whose 8 million users in Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S. won it the “Game of the Year Gold Award” in 2012. The newest version...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

The Data Revolution: Green, Accessible, and Fully-Decentralized

Digitalization of our lives is accelerating with A.I, quantum computing, self-driving cars, blockchain technologies, and the Internet of Things all around the corner from mainstream adoption. Web 3.0 is aiming at giving data back to us. Now, Data is owned by just a few techno-nationals. It is sadly not available for billions of people that are left out of our information society. It's time we make Data accessible for everybody, green and fully decentralized. This is how.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

