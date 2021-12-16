How to Boost your Online Sales via SEO, Google Shopping Ads, Analytics, and Content

Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2010) college graduates have now been in the workforce for at least two years and high school graduates for six. According to the United States Census Bureau, they account for approximately one-fourth of the U.S. population. Manpower reports that Zs already make up 24% of the domestic workforce. For many businesses, especially smaller businesses with no or less sophisticated recruiting/HR structures, finding these workers has been a challenge. Trying traditional channels has not worked as well with Gen Z workers as with their next prior gen cousins, the Ys (Millennials / 1981-1996). That's because for all the lumping together of Ys and Zs, Generation Z workers behave differently than their Millennial counterparts, and finding them will require businesses to look in new, unorthodox places - like TikTok.

