Epic-Cure wins $10,000 donation thanks to social media post

pontevedrarecorder.com
 1 day ago

While the holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends, they’re also a time to give back to those in need. This year, Epic-Cure in St. Augustine will receive a $10,000 donation thanks to a social media post earlier this month that...

pontevedrarecorder.com

Times Daily

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
PROTESTS
Inside Indiana Business

Stop Fundraising, Start Connecting: An EASY Transition

We experienced Giving Tuesday on the last day of November and December is the time of year when an estimated 30% of charitable giving for the year occurs. In fact, nearly 12% happens in the last three days of December. So, who do you think is opening their wallets? Businesses? Individuals? Volunteers? Supporters? Strangers? Are you seeking to reach them through traditional “fundraising” channels? Well, I like to encourage clients to STOP fundraising and start connecting.
CHARITIES
TrendHunter.com

Bakery Donation Campaigns

Panera's Day-End Dough-Nation program serves over 3,500 non-profit organizations. At the end of every night, each Panera bakery-cafe rounds up onsold baked goods, including bread and pastries, and donates them to surrounding non-profits, including food pantries, homeless shelters, low-income elderly services, disability homes, domestic violence shelters, at-risk youth programs, immigrant/refugee assistance services, and more.
HOMELESS
thisweekinworcester.com

Social Media Posts Threaten Schools in TikTok Challenge

A TikTok challenge is pushing students to threaten gun violence within schools on Friday, December 17. Students in various parts of the country have taken the challenge. The Charlton-Dudley Regional School District emailed parents early in the day on Thursday, December 16, saying it was aware of “a post from a person in a neighboring community referencing a threatening act involving DMS and CMS.” The letter also referenced the TikTok challenge. The email was signed by Superintendent Steven Lamarche.
SHREWSBURY, MA
State
Florida State
crestviewbulletin.com

Central Credit Union Sweet Treat sales raise funds for local nonprofits

PENSACOLA — Throughout the year, Central Credit Union of Florida (CCU) provides chocolate bars for purchase in their lobby spaces and drive-thrus as a fundraiser to support multiple charities in Northwest Florida. As a result of this year’s sales, the credit union was able to contribute a total of...
PENSACOLA, FL
mymalonetelegram.com

Bell ringers needed

MALONE — Local representatives of the Salvation Army are seeking assistance for this year’s Red Kettle Drive. Carol Lashomb, a volunteer, said more volunteers are needed for this year’s effort to help ensure its success. Volunteers are needed at three participating locations around Malone, including at Runnings, Price Chopper and...
MALONE, NY
kscequinox.com

Steps against food insecurity

How the Hungry Owl helps students get food throughout the semester. Keene State’s Hungry Owl Food Pantry has grown a lot since last year. With increases in student volunteers, assistance with raising funds, incoming donations and students utilizing the products, the Hungry Owl has been able to live up to its mission of reducing campus food insecurity at Keene State. Diferent projects going on within the Hungry Owl have not only helped the students, faculty and owls in the college but rendered support to the local food farms in Keene too. Senior nutrition major Robert St. Laurent, who is a student leader of the Hungry Owl, said, “At the beginning of the semester, we got a $500 stipend from the New Hampshire Food Bank with the stipulation to spend it at New Hampshire farms. Me and our advisor, Dena Shields, have been spending it in a lot of local farms like Piccadilly, Alyson’s Orchard and distributing them for free to students.” The Hungry Owl pantries are flled with mostly canned and boxed items because fresh foods are hard to keep stocked. Supporting Laurent’s project, on November 22 and 29, Hungry Owls organized a fruits and vegetables giveaway in the Student Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KEENE, NH
doorcountydailynews.com

Habitat dedicates 45th home

The smiles shown by the Krueger family and other community members shined through cloudy skies and wet, windy weather on Wednesday as Door County Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 45th home. Volunteers built two homes simultaneously this summer, but construction supervisor Chuck Stone noted it was supply chain woes that pushed the completion date back approximately a month. That did not matter much to Melissa Krueger, who was appreciative to have a home for herself and her four children.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Islands' Weekly

Celebrating farm heroes

Submitted by the San Juan Makers Guild. Fall is a great time for learning about local food and supporting island farms. As we move into Thanksgiving after the successful Farm Tour events, ‘where’ our food comes from becomes an increasingly relevant conversation. Recognizing Island Farm Heroes is a good way to help support our local food system — and ensure the future of our farms.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
AL.com

Hoover community desegregation meeting canceled after social media post

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Citing a “veiled threat” from a “white conservative group,” organizers have canceled an upcoming meeting to discuss desegregation efforts with families of Black Hoover City Schools students. “Since this meeting was designed to...
HOOVER, AL
nshoremag.com

Lynn Group Rallies Volunteers to Build Beds for Children in Need

“The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of sugarplums danced in their heads.”. Snuggling into bed on a cold winter night is something that many people take for granted, but for some children, going without a bed is a reality that they live with every day. That’s why, since 2012, the Lynn-based Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless has been providing twin beds for children who need them through its initiative A Bed for Every Child.
LYNN, MA
Hillsdale Daily News

Council discusses COVID-19 posts to city social media

The Hillsdale City Council held discussions Monday on the city administration’s publishing of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services news releases on the COVID-19 vaccination to the city’s social media accounts. Penny Swan, a candidate for Ward 4 council seat in 2022, spoke during public comment at the beginning of the meeting saying the city should not be publishing the information. ...
HILLSDALE, MI
wxxv25.com

Coast Electric celebrates Operation Round Up campaign

Coast Electric is celebrating all of the charitable organizations that the company’s members have generously donated to over the past year by rounding up their bills. Members have their bills rounded up to the next dollar each month and of that money, 65 percent goes into a fund for charitable organizations that serve the three-county service areas of Harrison, Hancock, and Pearl River counties.
CHARITIES
Mining Journal

Giving back

MARQUETTE — The Mining Journal’s Cheer Club program has been collecting donations from area residents for just over two weeks, but there’s still time to donate, and gifts are still needed for local children. “We’re really more in need of donations for older children in the age...
MARQUETTE, MI
towntalkradio.com

Goodfellows needs you!!

It is that giving time of year and the local Goodfellows organization is asking you to open your wallets and purses and give to those kiddos in need right here in Terry County. Any gift of a NEW toy or game or anything you think kids would enjoy can be...
TERRY COUNTY, TX
WJHG-TV

Blood donations needed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blood supply donations are the lowest they’ve been in over a decade and health officials are encouraging people to donate if they’re able to. “These are needs that are based on surgical needs, trauma needs, but also medical patients who require blood at...
PANAMA CITY, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Operation Christmas Child sends holiday cheer to children around the world

TREASURE VALLEY—Area churches and organizations once again joined forces to pack shoeboxes full of goodies that will be sent to children around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child. Through this project, the Christian humanitarian group Samaritan’s Purse seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need, local organizers said..
CHARITIES
Citrus County Chronicle

Salvation Army receives gifts

Maj. Eunice Harwell of the Salvation Army accepted checks of $500 each from Citrus County Cracker Quilters (CCCQ) and the American Sewing Guild (ASG) at a recent ASG Christmas party in Pine Ridge. From left are: Julia Clapp, CCCQ president; Maj. Eunice Harwell; and Sandy Plumadore, ASG president.
PINE RIDGE, FL

