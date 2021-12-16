Epic-Cure wins $10,000 donation thanks to social media post

How the Hungry Owl helps students get food throughout the semester. Keene State’s Hungry Owl Food Pantry has grown a lot since last year. With increases in student volunteers, assistance with raising funds, incoming donations and students utilizing the products, the Hungry Owl has been able to live up to its mission of reducing campus food insecurity at Keene State. Diferent projects going on within the Hungry Owl have not only helped the students, faculty and owls in the college but rendered support to the local food farms in Keene too. Senior nutrition major Robert St. Laurent, who is a student leader of the Hungry Owl, said, “At the beginning of the semester, we got a $500 stipend from the New Hampshire Food Bank with the stipulation to spend it at New Hampshire farms. Me and our advisor, Dena Shields, have been spending it in a lot of local farms like Piccadilly, Alyson’s Orchard and distributing them for free to students.” The Hungry Owl pantries are flled with mostly canned and boxed items because fresh foods are hard to keep stocked. Supporting Laurent’s project, on November 22 and 29, Hungry Owls organized a fruits and vegetables giveaway in the Student Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KEENE, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO