NSO Group's latest spyware on par with nation-state abilities, researchers say

According to Microsoft, hackers linked with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea and Turkey have moved to exploit a critical flaw in java-based software called ‘Log4J’ that’s used by big tech firms around the world. The activity from foreign hacking groups includes experimentation with the vulnerability, integration into existing hacking tools and ‘exploitation against targets to achieve the actor’s objectives.’ Microsoft did not say which organizations have been targeted by the hackers and it could affect hundreds of millions of devices globally according to officials. The CISA has ordered all federal civilian agencies to update their software in response to the threat. Some of the biggest companies using ‘Log4J’ include Apple’s Cloud service, security firm Cloudflare, and the videogame Minecraft among others.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO