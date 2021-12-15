ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

NSO Group's latest spyware on par with nation-state abilities, researchers say

By AJ Vicens
cyberscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Apple announced Nov. 23 that it filed a lawsuit against Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, it claimed that the firm and its clients “devote the immense resources and capabilities of nation-states to conduct highly targeted cyberattacks.” An independent analysis published Wednesday backs that claim up. Google...

www.cyberscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DHS warns of critical flaw in widely used software

The Department of Homeland Security's top cyber official on Saturday urged government and private-sector organizations to address a critical flaw in widely used software that hackers were actively using to try to breach networks. DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ordered federal civilian agencies to update their software. And Jen...
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nso Group#Treasury Department#Gro#Spyware#Israeli#Google Project Zero#Forcedentry#Gif#Imessage
Washington Post

AP Source: NSO Group spyware used to hack State employees

WASHINGTON — The phones of 11 U.S. State Department employees were hacked with spyware from Israel’s NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The employees were all located in Uganda and included some foreign service officers, said the person, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Macdaily News

U.S. State Department iPhones hacked with Israeli NSO Group spyware

Apple iPhones of at least nine U.S. State Department employees were hacked by an unknown assailant using sophisticated spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, according to four people familiar with the matter. Christopher Bing and Joseph Menn for Reuters:. The hacks, which took place in the last several months,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Google
cyberscoop.com

CISA to brief critical infrastructure companies about urgent new Log4j vulnerability

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will host a call with critical infrastructure stakeholders Monday afternoon about a critical vulnerability affecting products with the Log4j software library, according to a statement. CISA sent out an alert Friday that the agency had added the flaw to...
COMPUTERS
marketplace.org

China’s state-sponsored industrial espionage is part of a larger system

Chinese intelligence officer Yanjun Xu is awaiting sentencing in federal court after he was convicted of attempted theft of trade secrets and economic espionage last month. The U.S. government charged him with trying to steal sensitive engine technology from a U.S. aviation company by extracting information from an employee. Xu’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
pymnts

Log4j Vulnerability Causes Nearly 900K Cyberattacks in Four Days

There have been over 840,000 attacks on companies since Friday (Dec. 10) due to a vulnerability in the open-source Log4j software, Ars Technica reported. Check Point, a cybersecurity firm, said cyberattack reports had sped up since Friday when the vulnerability was noticed, according to the report. Log4j is a widely used software. The vulnerability lets hackers force computers to download unauthorized software. At some points, there were over 100 attacks a minute.
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

2021 was the year cybersecurity became everyone's problem

This year marked a turning point for malicious attacks on computer systems, fueled by a rise in nation-state attacks and ransomware. Why it matters: Once a worry mostly for IT leaders, the risk of a cyber intrusion is now a top concern for CEOs and world leaders. Driving the news:
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

US State Department Employees Targeted with NSO Group Malware

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The controversial spyware maker NSO Group said it terminated access to its products for a customer who allegedly spied on at least nine U.S. State Department employees, in what would be one of the highest-profile cases of abuse of its spyware.
PUBLIC SAFETY
VentureBeat

Log4j exploits attempted on 44% of corporate networks; ransomware payloads spotted

Cyberattackers seeking to exploit the widespread vulnerability in Apache Log4j have continued to broaden their reach and have begun attempting attacks that are potentially more severe, such as ransomware, cybersecurity researchers said. Researchers at cybersecurity giant Check Point said today that they’ve observed attempted exploits of the Log4j vulnerability, known...
TECHNOLOGY
wfxb.com

Microsoft Warns Foreign Hackers Behind Software Vulnerability in ‘Log4J’

According to Microsoft, hackers linked with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea and Turkey have moved to exploit a critical flaw in java-based software called ‘Log4J’ that’s used by big tech firms around the world. The activity from foreign hacking groups includes experimentation with the vulnerability, integration into existing hacking tools and ‘exploitation against targets to achieve the actor’s objectives.’ Microsoft did not say which organizations have been targeted by the hackers and it could affect hundreds of millions of devices globally according to officials. The CISA has ordered all federal civilian agencies to update their software in response to the threat. Some of the biggest companies using ‘Log4J’ include Apple’s Cloud service, security firm Cloudflare, and the videogame Minecraft among others.
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

NSO Group Spyware Used to Breach US State Dept. Phones

Advanced spyware developed by Israeli technology company NSO Group was found on iPhones of at least nine US State Department employees. The phones were hacked over the last several months and targeted US officials who were either based in Uganda or working on issues related to the country, according to Reuters, which first reported on the news and cited four sources familiar with the matter.
CELL PHONES
Ghani Mengal

Several US Diplomats Hacked With NSO Spyware

NSO Group (US Diplomats Got Hacked)Amir Cohen From Reuters. The spy software Pegasus from the Israeli provider NSO Group has apparently been used against a number of employees of the US State Department. This is reported by the Reuters news agency and the Wall Street Journal (Paywall), citing people who are familiar with the matter. The diplomats have therefore been informed by the computer manufacturer Apple.
HackRead

iPhones of 9 State Dept officials hijacked by NSO Pegasus spyware

It has been revealed that NSO Group’s Pegasus malware was used to spy on U.S. government officials over the past few months. The iPhones of 9 U.S. state department officials were targeted with surveillance software. The officials were either in Uganda or working on projects linked to Uganda. The perpetrators of the attack are yet to be identified.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy