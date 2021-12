The top U.S. cybersecurity agency is warning that a new, easy-to-exploit software vulnerability has likely led to hundreds of millions of computer hacks around the world. The flaw is in Log4j, a snippet of open-source code widely used in internet applications around the world to help track users’ activity. Since Log4j is used in so many applications, and most modern organizations’ computer networks rely on a hodgepodge of different programs, there are scores of opportunities to exploit that flaw.

