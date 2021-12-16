ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 induces new-onset insulin resistance and lipid metabolic dysregulation via regulation of secreted metabolic factors

By Xi He
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 427 (2021) Cite this article. Abnormal glucose and lipid metabolism in COVID-19 patients were recently reported with unclear mechanism. In this study, we retrospectively investigated a cohort of COVID-19 patients without pre-existing metabolic-related diseases, and found new-onset insulin resistance, hyperglycemia, and decreased...

www.nature.com

#Metabolic Diseases#Science And Technology#Esi#Insulin Resistance
