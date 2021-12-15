American Auto

Let’s start off here by getting into what the network is doing with their schedule, since it may be a little bit confusing to some out there. They are using tonight’s post-The Voice timeslot to get more sampling on their workplace comedy, which comes from much of the same creative team as Superstore. They’d obviously love for this show to last as long as that one did, and it’s essential that it gets off to a great start with that in mind.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO