American Auto

By Melissa Camacho
commonsensemedia.org
 6 days ago

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about situation comedies. What...

www.commonsensemedia.org

arcamax.com

In 'American Auto,' a Detroit carmaker struggles to 'remain relevant'

DETROIT — The showrunner of NBC's new workplace comedy apologizes in advance for the inaccuracies there may be in "American Auto," which follows the struggles of an 100-year-old Detroit automaker making the transition to new technologies revolutionizing the industry. It’s a storyline that's happening in real time for Detroit’s...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

American Auto: Special preview tonight at 10 p.m. on Local 4

DETROIT – Buckle up! There’s a new workplace comedy coming to primetime and it’s set right here in Motor City. From the creators of “Superstore” and “The Office” comes the story of the fictional 100-year old auto company, Wayne Motors. Struggling to keep up with the times, a new CEO (Ana Gasteyer) steps in with no experience in the automobile industry.
DETROIT, MI
KTVB

Watch the Official Trailer for NBC's 'American Auto' Comedy Series (Exclusive)

NBC's new comedy, American Auto, is about to set the auto industry ablaze. Sort of. Set in Detroit, the upcoming series -- from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer -- follows the corporate executives of Payne Motors who are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO (Ana Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience and savvy is offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business -- when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Ana Gasteyer Headlines NBC's American Auto, HBO Goes Inside Sesame Street

Nearly 20 years after she left Saturday Night Live, actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer returns to her old stomping grounds in NBC's American Auto. Two episodes of the new workplace comedy air back-to-back tonight. Also today: The feature-length doc Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street bows on HBO, The Voice’s Top 5 perform in Part 1 of the finale, and VH1 blends the holidays and wedding season in Let’s Get Merried. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Ana Gasteyer Gets a Promising Comedy Vehicle in ‘American Auto,’ a Show Still Finding Its Voice: TV Review

Ana Gasteyer — a shrewd, funny comedian adept at puncturing her characters’ pretensions — has long deserved a showcase. “Saturday Night Live” contemporaries of hers including Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon have recently had strong and striking second acts on TV, and Gasteyer’s turn comes in the form of “American Auto,” a sitcom about a car company and its self-assured new CEO.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Did NBC's American Auto Deliver an Instant Classic? Grade the Premiere

Superstore creator Justin Spitzer is back with his new NBC workplace comedy, American Auto, which centers on the corporate executives at Payne Motors and their attempts to adjust to the changing times or face “being sent to the junkyard,” per the official synopsis. Monday’s double-episode premiere kicked off...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

American Auto: Season Two? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the American Auto TV show stars Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo. Set in Detroit, the story finds the corporate executives of Payne Motors at a crossroads — adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, Katherine Hastings (Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience, and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Those also working at the company include Sadie (Dyer), the type-A head of communications; Dori (X Mayo), the sweet assistant to the CEO; Cyrus (Washinton), the Chief Producer Designer; Elliot (Ker), the Chief Sales Officer; Wesley (Barinholtz), the direct descendant of the company’s founder; and Jack (White), an assembly line worker. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch on Monday: Superstore creator's new comedy American Auto rolls onto NBC

What if children's television was educational, inclusive, and even loving? That's what the creators of Sesame Street asked themselves back in the 1960s. What Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrissett, Jim Henson, and Frank Oz came up with — a show that saw friendly monsters happily coexisting with people of all backgrounds on bustling city streets — changed television and children's programming forever. HBO's documentary, Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, tells the story of Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and the rest of the beloved gang and the brilliant minds that brought them to our screens. —Ashley Boucher.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

American Auto season 1 episode 3 air date on NBC: What lies ahead?

Let’s start off here by getting into what the network is doing with their schedule, since it may be a little bit confusing to some out there. They are using tonight’s post-The Voice timeslot to get more sampling on their workplace comedy, which comes from much of the same creative team as Superstore. They’d obviously love for this show to last as long as that one did, and it’s essential that it gets off to a great start with that in mind.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

